Stock Market Recommendations: Today’s Buy from A2a to UniCredit

Equita currency buy:

A2a with target price from € 1.95 (according to Energy Newspaper there would be two offers for a piece of the group’s network), Acea with target price from 22.50 euros in the wake of the first meeting with the municipality of Rome on the topic of waste treatment, Cy4Gate with fair value from 13.10 euros (new contract worth 2.3 million euros in the field of cyber intelligence and cyber security), Mediobanca with target from 12.30 euros (according to MF Del Vecchio would be considering whether to ask for the ok ECB to exceed 20%), Nb Aurora with target from 11.30 euros, improved by 5% compared to the previous one (the guidelines of the investment strategy reaffirmed by the management), Nexi with fair value from 20 euro (Amazon announced that it will not accept credit cards from 2022 Visa issued in the United Kingdom), Italmobiliare with target from 42 euros (purchase of 19.99% of Well Insurance through a capital increase of 40 million euros) e UniCredit And doValue with fair value respective of 13.60 euros and 11.50 euros (second MF, UniCredit could outsource the management of UTP).

Bestinver awards a buy to:

Atlantia with target from 19-20 euros (the Ministry of Infrastructure approved the transfer of the entire stake of Atlantia to Aspi to the consortium CFP-Blackstone-Macquarie) And Cnh Industrial with target from 17.50-18.50 euros (Iveco will provide ad Amazon 1,064 gas-powered trucks for Europe).

Banca Akros currency buy:

Cnh Industrial with fair value of 19.25 euros, Leonardo with target from € 9.25 (new contract in Angola for four helicopters AW169) And Mondadori with target from 3.20 euros following the success of the fourth edition of the Focus Live 2021.

Judgment accumulated also for Atlantia with fair value from 18.50 euros And Prysmian with target from 37 euros (today the decision of the European Community on imports of optical fiber from China).

Intesa SanPaolo assigns a buy to:

Aeffe with target from 3.20 euros (close to unlocking the value of Moschino), Cellularline with target from 6 euros (could benefit from the potential normalization of the market environment in 2022), Cnh Industrial with fair value from 18.20 euros, Nb Aurora with a target of € 11.10 e Telecom Italia with target from 0.47 euros in the wake of the Put with Dazn.

Judgment add also for General with target from 19.10 euros (the group De Agostini according to press reports, he is studying the sale of the package of shares of the company, equal to about 1.4% of the capital, but in a way that would allow the historic shareholder of Trieste to maintain the voting rights and support the list presented by the council in the next assembly for the renewal of the top).

Barclays judges overweight:

Snam with target price from 5.80 euros in view of the “Capital Market Day”Of the group scheduled for next November 29th.

Mediobanca assigns an outperform to:

Atlantia with target price from 21.20 euros (the participation in the auction for the new concession for theAutopistas del Sol), Danieli with fair value from 31.50 euros (obtained new orders in Brazil), Enav with target from 5.20 euros in the wake of route traffic trends, Esprinet with target from 15.40 euros (reached a stake of 100% in 4Side), Exor with fair value 101 euros (multiple voting takes place), Garofalo Health Care with target from 7.20 euros (obtained a loan of € 221 million), Inwit with target from 13.60 euros (Vodafone favors fusion with co-control over Vantage Towers), Iren with fair value from 3.40 euros (10% dividend growth confirmed) e UniCredit with target from 15.80 euros (possible staff reduction in New York and Tokyo).