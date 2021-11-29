Stock Market Recommendations: Today’s Buy from Assiteca to UniCredit

Equita currency buy:

Assiteca with target price from 3.30 euros (with the presentation of the half-yearly report in January 2022, the management will also announce the new business plan for 2025), Eni with target price from 15 euros (yields to Snam 49.9% of equity investments in international gas pipelines linking Algeria to Italy) e UniCredit with fair value from 13.60 euros (announced that it has completed the transfer of a 2.2 billion NPL portfolio to a special purpose vehicle through a securitization transaction).

Banca Akros judges buy:

Eni with target from 14.50 euros And Leonardo with target from € 9.25 (according to an article published by “The Republic”Today a merger with Fincantieri would not be in the plans of the Italian government).

Judicial accumulated also for DiaSorin with fair value from 213 euros after the ok from Food and Drugs Administration for use of the latent tuberculosis diagnostic test on the platform LIAISON XS In the USA, Shedir Pharma with target from 5.40 euros, improved from the previous € 5.20 after the six-monthly e UniCredit with fair value from 13 euros.

Intesa SanPaolo evaluates buy:

Is in the with target from 9.10 euros, however, reduced from the previous 9.70 euros after the new industrial plan 2022-2024, Intermonte with target from 3.60 euros (strong profitability and capital position allow the group to grant shareholders an advantageous dividend policy, with a dividend yield of around 9% at the current share price) And Telecom Italia with fair value from 0.47 euros (lost his fourth CEO in six years after Luigi Gubitosi handed over his proxies following a confrontation with Vivenditwo sources familiar with the matter said Friday).

Judgment add also for Eni with target from 14.50 euros.

Goldman Sachs awards a buy to:

Is in the with target price from 10.50 euros in the wake of the new industrial plan 2022-2024 e UniCredit with target price from 18.10 euros (the new business plan will be presented on December 9th).

Kepler Cheuvreux currency buy:

Nexi with fair value from 23 euros (Bnp Paribas he chose Is eg the management of newly issued co-branded cards).