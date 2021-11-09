Stock Market Recommendations: Today’s Buy from Azimut to UniCredit

Equita awards a buy to:

Cairo Communication with fair value from 2.60 euros (card prices rising between 20% – 50%: theAie requests the restoration of the tax credit), Is in the with target price from 8.40 euros (EU approval on the deal shortly Open Fiber), Exor with target price from 100 euros following the results of Partner Re, Finecobank with a target of € 17.30 (today the quarterly report), Italian Exhibition Group with fair value from 3.60 euros (quantified from Ministry of Tourism the reliefs relating to the losses of 2020), Mondadori with target from 2.70 euros (card prices rising between 20% – 50%), Terna with target from 7.10 euros (after the public consultation phase, the ministry of Ecological Transition starts the authorization process for Tyrrhenian Li), Salvatore Ferragamo with fair value from 20.50 euros (today the quarterly), SeSa with a target of 192 euros (purchased 51% of Datef) And UniCredit with fair value from 13.60 euros (sale of the entire shareholding in Yapi Kredi).

Banca Akros judges buy:

Almawave with fair value from 6 euros after the quarterly, Azimuth with target from 28 euros after the October harvest data, Leonardo with target from € 9.25 (rumors about a possible sale of OTO Melara) And Telecom Italia with fair value from 0.51 euros.

Judgment accumulated also for Brembo with target from 13.25 euros (today the quarterly), The sun 24 hours with target from € 0.84 after the quarterly, Mediaset with a fair value of € 2.95 (today the quarterly report) e UniCredit with target from 13 euros.

Intesa SanPaolo assigns a buy to:

Exor with target from 96.60 euros, SeSa with target from 214 euros And Telecom Italia with fair value from 0.47 euros.

Judgment add also for Azimuth with target from 26.10 euros, Brembo with fair value from 13.50 euros, Safilo with target from 1.56 euros (today the quarterly), Terna with target from 7.10 euros And Zignago Glass with fair value from 20.40 euros, raised from the previous 20.20 euros after the quarterly.

Bestinver judges buy:

Saras with target from 1.20-1.30 euros following the performance of the refining mergine benchmark.

Kepler Cheuvreux currency buy:

Buzzi Unicem with target price from 27.50 euros, however, reduced from the previous 28.50 euros after the quarterly e Leonardo with target price from 9.10 euros, however, reduced from the previous 9.30 euros also in this case in the wake of the quarterly report.

Exane assigns an outperform to:

Banco Bpm with fair value from 4.40 euros following the quarterly report and the new plan to 2024.