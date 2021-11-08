Stock Market Recommendations: Today’s Buy from Banca Mediolanum to Tenaris

Equita assigns a buy to:

Mediolanum Bank with target price from 9.50 euros following the data relating to net inflows recorded in October, Banco Bpm with target price from 3.50 euros, increased by 8% after the quarterly report and the presentation of the 2021-2024 plan, after the quarterly report and the new business plan, Well with target price from 3.10 euros, raised from the previous € 2.40 (strong growth trend confirmed), Buzzi Unicem with fair value from 29 euros (guidance confirmed and quarterly turnover better than estimates), Cnh Industial with fair value from 18.50 euros after the quarterly, Coima Res with target from 8.10 euros, up 3% after the quarter and the improvement in guidance, Cy4gate with fair value from 13.10 euros (obtained important cyber security contract), doValue with target from 11.50 euros, however, reduced by 3% after the quarterly report and guidance, Is in the with target from 8.40 euros, however, reduced by 6.5% (the debt is much higher than expected), Leonardo with target from 8.80 euros after the quarterly, Mondadori with target from 2.70 euros (the Antitrust has approved the acquisition of De Agostini School), Nexi with target from 20 euro (from 1 January 2022 the threshold from which it is forbidden to use banknotes will return to one thousand euros), Technogym with fair value from 11 euros (read across from Peloton and from Planet Fitness) And Tenaris with target from 13.50 euros, improved from the previous 11.70 euros after the quarterly report.

Banca Akros currency buy:

Almawave with target from 5.30 euros (today the quarterly), Buzzi Unicem with target from 28 euros, Leonardo with fair value from 9.25 euros, Prysmian with target from 35.50 euros (the US Congress has approved an infrastructure spending of about a trillion dollars), Salcef with target from 22 euros (also in this case in the wake of the decision of the US Congress) e Telecom Italia with fair value from 0.51 euros (Vivendi welcomes the possibility of his ad Arnaud de Puyfontaine becoming president of Telecom, according to two sources close to the dossier).

Judgment accumulated also for Atlantia with target from 18.50 euros (the bondholders ASPI have given voting instructions a in favor of the change of control and the issue of guarantees), Mediolanum Bank with target from 9.50 euros, The sun 24 hours with fair value from 0.84 euros (today the quarterly) e Zignago Glass with target from 21 euros, raised from the previous 20.50 euros in the wake of the quarterly report.

Bestinver awards a buy to:

Atlantia with fair value from 19-20 euros, Buzzi Unicem with target from 25-27 euros, Cementir with fair value from 10-11 euros (quarterly to be held on 11 November), Cnh Industrial with target from 17.50-18.50 euros, Leonardo with fair value from 7-8 euros And Tenaris with target from 10.50-11.50 euros.

Intesa SanPaolo evaluates buy:

Mediolanum Bank with target from 9.50 euros, Cnh Industrial with target from 18.20 euros, Coina Res with fair value from 9.60 euros, Equita Group with target from 4.50 euros (first closing for theEquita Smart Capital Eltif), Hera with target from 4.70 euros (awarded the auction for the water service in Rimini), Industrial series with fair value from 13.80 euros, however, reduced from the previous 13.90 euros after the quarterly e Telecom Italia with target from 0.47 euros.

Judgment add also for Avio with fair value from 13.70 euros (today the quarterly), Banco Bpm with target from 3.50 euros, Well with target from 2.70 euros, raised from the previous € 2.40, Is in the with target from 9.70 euros (Agreement with Sixth Cinven Fund), Leonardo with fair value from 8.20 euros And Salcef with target from 18.60 euros.

Kepler Cheuvreux judges buy:

Well with target from 3 euros, improved from the previous 2.50 euros, Is in the with target from 9.20 euros, Maire Tecnimont with fair value from 4.70 euros, raised from the previous 4.40 euros e Tenaris with target from 15 euros, raised from the previous 11 euros.