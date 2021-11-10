Stock Market Recommendations: Today’s Buy from Banco Bpm to Saras

Banca Akros assigns a buy to:

Leonardo with target price from € 6.55 in the wake of the quarterly report of Hensoldt, Orsero with a target price of 12 euros (joined the United Nations Global Compact), Italian post with fair value from 12.50 euros (today the quarterly) e Saes with target from 30 EUR (today the quarterly).

Judgment accumulated also for Mediolanum Bank with target from 9.50 euros (today the quarterly), DiaSorin with fair value from 213 euros (today the quarterly), Interpump with a target of 63 euros (today the quarterly), Mediaset with fair value from 2.95 euros after the quarterly e Rcs Mediagroup with target from 0.80 euros (today the quarterly).

Intesa SanPaolo judges buy:

Banco Bpm with target from 3.70 euros, raised from the previous 3.50 euros in the wake of the new business plan, Mediolanum Bank with target from 9.50 euros, De ‘Longhi with fair value from 45.40 euros (today the quarterly), Growens with target of € 6.60 after the quarterly report, Hera with target from 4.70 euros after the quarterly, Orsero with target from 12.20 euros And Sit with fair value from 14.50 euros (today the quarterly).

Judgment add also for Acea with target from 22.80 euros (today the quarterly), D’Amico International Shipping with target from 0.11 euros following the agreement for the sale of its own ship, General with fair value from 19.10 euros (tomorrow the quarterly), illimity with a target of 13.70 euros (tomorrow the quarterly), Italian post with target from 13.30 euros, Terna with target from 7.10 euros (today the quarterly) e Tinexta with target from 40.70 euros (today the quarterly).

Bestinver currency buy:

Saras with target price from 1.20-1.30 euros (today the quarterly).

EnVent Capital Markets judges outperform:

Fenix ​​Entertainment with target price from 11.38 euros following the results of the first nine months and the acquisition Laser S Film And Laser Digital Film.

Mediobanca evaluates outperform:

Alkemy with fair value from 22.30 euros (the participation of Alkemy SEE Doo in Kreativa New Formula Doo), Mondadori with target from 2.80 euros (green light ofAntitrust to the acquisition of De agostini School), SeSa with target from 192 euros (acquired 51% of Datef) And UniCredit with target from 15.80 euros (working on a securitization for an amount exceeding 1.5 billion).

HSBC assigns a buy to:

UniCredit with fair value from 14.20 euros (sale of the entire shareholding in Yapi Kredi).

Deutsche Bank judges buy:

Banco Bpm with target price from 3.40 euros in the wake of the new industrial plan to 2024.

Cfo Sim currency buy:

Digital Value with target price from 122 euros, raised from the previous 115 euros after the acquisition of 51% of Tecnosistemi.

Berenberg judges buy:

Saint Lawrence with target price from 41.50 euros.



Alantra awards a buy to:

Pharmanutra with target from 95 euros.

Kepler Cheuvreux currency buy:

Piovan with target from 10.10 euros.