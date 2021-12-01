Stock Market Recommendations: Today’s Buy from Cnh Industrial to UniCredit

Banca Akros judges buy:

Cnh Industrial with target price from 18.25 euros (completed the acquisition of Raven Industries), Sciuker Frames with target price from 14 euros (in the wake of Ecobonus, Super bonus 110% And Sismabonus) And Stellantis with fair value from 22 euros (Agreement with Factorial Energy).

Judgment accumulated also for General with target from 19.50 euros (possible interest for Syn Mun Kong Insurance) And Prysmian with target from 37 euros (new contract worth € 1.71 billion).

Equita currency buy:

Cnh Industrial with target price from 18.50 euros, Eni with target price from 15 euros (the Livorno refinery where a fire occurred yesterday would have been closed at the end of 2022), Exor with fair value from 100 euros (9 billion euros to invest after the sale of PartnerRE, no extraordinary dividend and buy-back of 0.5 billion), Italmobiliare with target from 42 euros (the sale of the residual assets of Sirap Gema), Mortgage Online with fair value from 50 euros (slightly higher mortgage rates and further decline in subrogations) e UniCredit with target from 13.60 euros in view of the new industrial plan which will be presented on 9 December.

Intesa SanPaolo judges buy:

Cnh Industrial with fair value from 18.20 euros, Hera with target from 4.80 euros (new version for Smart Gas Meter 4.0) And OpenjobMetis with fair value from 13.10 euros (the 24-month limit for the amendment of permanent workers was reintroduced yesterday and is expected to take effect after December 31, 2022).

Judgment add also for Iren with target from 3.20 euros (completed the acquisition of Bosch Energy and Building Solutions Italy), Terna with target from 7.40 euros (yesterday signed two framework contracts for the supply e installation of submarine and underground cables related to Tyrrhenian Link with Prysmian And Nexans) And Prysmian with fair value from 38.20 euros, improved from the previous 34.50 euros.

Mediobanca assigns an outperform to:

Atlantia with target price from 21.20 euros (possible interest in Mooney from Telepass), Is in the with target price from 8.30 euros (Endesa And Iberdrola lost around 300,000 customers due to competition), Philogen with fair value from 23.20 euros (Sergio Dompè bought about 37 thousand shares of the company in November), Piaggio with target from 3.60 euros (the expansion of the workforce in Italy reflects the excellent market response to new products and the growing demand for motorcycles and scooters), Prysmian with target from 37 euros (the CEO of the group reiterated the importance of setting a standard in Italy for the construction of the fiber network), Saipem with fair value from 2.40 euros (new opportunity in Saudi Arabia) e Stellantis with target from 26.10 euros (Agreement with Vulcan Energy for lithium).

Barclays judges overweight:

Snam with fair value from 5.80 euros in the wake of the recently announced capex plan.

Kepler Cheuvreux judges buy:

Saipem with target from 2.60 euros.

Morgan Stanley awards an overweight to:

UniCredit with fair value from 13.80 euros.