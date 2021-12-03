Stock Market Recommendations: Today’s Buy from Coima Res to UniCredit

Equita judges buy:

Danieli with target price from 36 euros (selected as the sole technology supplier of the new green steel plant in Algoma Steel in Canada), Is in the with target price from 8.40 euros in the wake of a recent roadshow by the group, Eni with target from 15 euros (the contract for the works of the Ravenna CO2 capture plant in due time

close together), Iren with fair value from 3.50 euros in the wake of a recent roadshow by the e group Recordati with target from 53.50 euros (new acquisition in the rare disease sector).

Mediobanca evaluates outperform:

Acea with target price from 23.50 euros (starts the project Smart Grid for network development in Rome), Atlantia with target price from 21.20 euros despite the decline in motorway traffic in Europe in November, Italgas with fair value from 6.80 euros (completed the acquisition of Ceresa brothers), Piaggio with target from 3.60 euros following the sales of motorcycles and scooters in November in Italy and Spain, Recordati with a target of € 57.80 (Andrea Recordati appointed chairman of the Board of Directors), Saipem with fair value from 2.40 euros in the wake of a new contract in Malaysia, Seco with target from 7.60 euros in the wake of the growth in orders in November, Sit with target from 13.60 euros (warrants exercisable in December with a ratio of 0.1475), Stellantis with fair value from 26.10 euros (solid order book, according to the CEO And UniCredit with target from 16.50 euros in view of the new strategic plan which will be released on 9 December.

Intesa SanPaolo judges buy:

Coima Res with target from 9.60 euros (renewal of the shareholders’ agreement), Eurotech with fair value from 7.60 euros, raised from the previous 7.40 euros (the return to revenue growthof the third quarter is expected to accelerate in 2022), Exor with target from 105.20 euros, improved from the previous 96 euros in the wake of the enhancement of Partner Re, Piaggio with target from 4 euros despite the decline in the sale of motorcycles and scooters in Italy in November, Pirelli with fair value from 6.80 euros following the trend of the tire market, Stellantis with target from 24.10 euros despite the data on sales in Italy of the sector in November, Telecom Italia with target from 0.47 euros (is seeking to draw up a slate of candidates for the position of consultant to the group as part of the takeover offer made by the US fund Kkr, while banks are competing for a role in the largest private equity operation in Europe), Triboo with fair value from 3 euros following the results of the first nine months e UniCredit with target from 13.70 euros (the new business plan on 9 December).

Judgment add also for A2a with target from 1.98 euros (extension until March of the times by agreement with Ardian), Geox with target from 1.35 euros after the new business plan to 2024 e Italgas with fair value from 6.40 euros (completed the acquisition of Ceresa brothers).

Berenberg assigns a buy to:

Seco with target from 11 euros (title coverage begins).