Stock Market Recommendations: Today’s Buy from Digital Magics to UniCredit

Banca Akros currency buy:

Digital Magics with target price from 5.80 euros (the University Luiss will subscribe to a 2.5 million euro reserved capital increase), Gpi with fair value from 17.50 euros, improved from the previous € 16.20 (ranked first in important public framework contracts), Leonardo with target price from € 9.25 (although for Piaggio Aero the sales process is at a standstill for now) And Telecom Italia with fair value from 0.51 euros (in a letter sent yesterday to the board of directors, CEO Luigi Gubitosi said he is ready to step aside if this will help speed up a decision on a proposed acquisition by the American private equity group. KKR, according to some sources).

Judgment accumulated also for Farmafactoring Bank (BFF Bank) with target price from 7.80 euros (new agreement between Arca Fondi And Bnp Paribas) And Mediaset with target from 2.95 euros (the shareholders’ meeting approved the change of name of the company to Mfe-Mediaforeurope and the new dual-category shareholding structure).

Equita awards a buy to:

Cnh Industrial with fair value from 18.50 euros (quarterly of Deere better than consensus and positive outlook for 2022), Danieli with target price from 36 euros following two medium-sized orders from China, Is in the with target price from 8.40 euros (new solid business plan on expansion, renewables, grids and customers), Eni with target price from 15 euros (the sale of a minority of Enipower enters the final stage), Leonardo with target from 8 euros (from the government summit on Oto Melara / Wass a short-term solution is envisaged that looks both at national interest and at possible agreements at European level), Nexi with target from 20 euro (IS signs a contract with BNP Paribas for the management of newly issued cobranded cards), Italian post with target from 14 euros (investigation Ivass on Poste Vita without impact on accounts), Stellantis with target from 22.60 euros (Fitch improves outlook), Tamburi Investment Partners with target from 12.50 euros (very solid indications from Beta, 49% owned) e UniCredit with fair value from 13.60 euros in view of the new plan which will be presented on December 9th.

Barclays judges overweight:

Is in the with target from 9.70 euros.

Jefferies awards a buy to:

UniCredit with fair value from 16.20 euros.

Deutsche Bank rates buy:

Is in the with target from 8.50 euros.

Kepler Cheuvreux awards a buy to:

Is in the with fair value from 9.20 euros.