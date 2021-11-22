Stock Market Recommendations: Today’s Buy from Leonardo to Telecom

Banca Akros currency buy:

Leonardo with target price from € 9.25 (Will increase investment commitments for the UK helicopter factory if it can secure a contract to replace the support fleet. Puma, according to Financial Time) And Telecom Italia with fair value from 0.51 euros (the board reviewed a non-binding expression of interest from the US fund Kkr aimed at obtaining control of the group, valued at € 10.8 billion; the price indicated by the US fund for the possible offer is € 0.505 per ordinary or savings share, a premium of 45.7% for ordinary shares compared to the closing date on Friday).

Judgment accumulated also for Danieli with target price from 33 euros following the management’s focus on technological innovation.

Equita judges buy:

Garofalo Health Care with target from 6.60 euros (the company is evaluating various dossiers of potential M&A targets with a focus on hospitalization facilities and diagnostic centers) and Inwit with fair value from 12.20 euros (possible speculative appeal following the offer of KKR on TIM).

Bestinver currency buy:

Telecom Italia with target from 0.75-0.85 euros And Tenaris with target from 10.50-11.50 euros in the wake of active oil wells in the US.

Banca Finnat judges buy:

Alfonsino with target from 4.19 euros (title coverage begins).

Barclays awards an overweight to:

Eni with target from 16 euros, raised from the previous 13 euros (aims to be one of the main companies active in the energy transition process business with the current macro environment intended to provide sufficient cash flows to finance it and provide competitive returns to the shareholders).

Mediobanca evaluates outperform:

Atlantia with target price from 21.20 euros after the M.the Ministry of Infrastructure has authorized the change of control of Aspi, Cnh Industrial with target from 19 euros (following the spin-off of Iveco and pending other M&A deals), Is in the with target price from 8.30 euros (possible interest in the business in Australia of Meridian Energy, Mondadori with fair value from 3 euros (theThe Italian Minister Franceschini has proposed an ad hoc law for the book sector) And Prysmian with target from 37 euros after the EU announced it would impose duties on fiber optic cables from China after an investigation revealed that the products were being sold at artificially low prices.

Ubs judge buy:

Bank Bper with target from 2.80 euros And Banco Bpm with fair value from 3.70 euros.