Stock markets, Europe on a timid rise. In Milan, Tim and Pirelli are in evidence

Euro / dollar in 1.13 area, few movements for crude oil

On the currency market, theeuro / dollar remains locked at 1.13. The prices of the Petroleum they are flat, consolidating the increases following the decisions of the OPEC + countries on production levels: Brent in March is traded at 80 dollars a barrel, WTI in February at 77 dollars a barrel. Gas rises in Europe 94 euros per megawatt hour.

Tokyo closed higher led by Toyota and Sony

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed slightly higher, helped by investors looking for bargains and the rises of two big names, Toyota and Sony, which offset the decline in tech stocks due to the Nasdaq correction. At the end of the trade, the Nikkei Lead Stock Index rose 0.10% to 29,332.16 points and the Topix index gained 0.45% to 2,039.27 points. Toyota, which dethroned General Motors in the United States in 2021, selling more cars and pickups for the first time than its American rival, most affected by the semiconductor shortage, gained 2.57% to 2,292 yen. Sony recorded a 3.67% increase after unveiling a new prototype of its Vision S electric car, the Vision-S 02, at CES in Las Vegas and announced the creation of a new subsidiary to explore this market quickly.