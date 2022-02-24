Stock markets fall and crude exceeds 100 dollars as Russia invades Ukraine

By Mark Jones

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) – oil prices exceeded 100 dollars per barrel For the first time since 2014, stocks plunged and the ruble hit a record low on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The markets showed all the predictable reactions. The European stock markets are currently the most affected, with falls of more than 3.5% and in some cases even approaching 5%. For their part, the main Wall Street indices show more moderate falls of around 2%.

The dollar, Swiss franc, Japanese yen and gold all rose for safety.

Putin said he had authorized a “special military operation,” and the Ukrainian government accused Moscow of launching a full-scale invasion.

The United States and its allies will impose “severe sanctions” on Russia following the attacks, US President Joe Biden said.. European leaders said they would freeze assets and exclude Russian banks from their financial markets.

Russian and Ukrainian markets plummeted.

The ruble weakened almost 7% to a record 86.98 per dollar, and there were more than 10% falls on the Moscow stock market when it opened after an initial halt. The Russian central bank then ordered a ban on short selling and over-the-counter markets until further notice.

The fall in equities had started with a 2.6% plunge in indices for the whole of Asia. With the Nikkei, Japan’s main reference, losing 1.81% at the end of the session.

Volatility

“In the past, when geopolitical crises have occurred, You tend to have very volatile periods in the markets and then a normalization, but it is difficult to assess when we will have it,” said LGIM portfolio manager Justin Onuekwusi.

The dollar index advanced 0.5%, in currency markets. Assets have seen a sharp rise in volatility as the crisis deepened, with the Cboe volatility index, known as Wall Street’s gauge of fear, up more than 55% in the past nine days.

That dive for safety also saw AAA-rated German government bond yields fall eight basis points to 1.139%, the lowest level in three weeks. The benchmark 10-year US bond yield also fell. strongly, up 1.86% from its close in the United States of 1.977%, before rising again to 1.90%.

Investors have also been grappling with the prospect of an imminent tightening of US Federal Reserve policy to combat rising inflation. The question now is whether the conflict will give central bankers a reason to delay such moves, or whether the new rise in energy prices could speed them up.

Although expectations for an aggressive 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting have faded, Fed funds futures continue to point to at least six rate hikes this year. [FEDWATCH]

“Markets are now more accurately pricing in the risk of something terrible happening. That, combined with the uncertainty, is a horrible prospect. No one wants to take risk in this scenario,” said Rob Carnell, ING’s head of Asia-Pacific research.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai, editing by Angus MacSwan; translation by Flora Gómez)

