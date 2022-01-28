Stock markets today 28 January: France and Spain grow, Germany slows down

MILAN –Closing down for the European stock exchanges on a day still conditioned by the geopolitical turbulence between the US and Russia on the Ukraine case and by the repercussions on the upcoming tight money coming from the Fed. Europe also comes to terms with the latest growth figures released by the main Countries of the continent. Pending the Italian data, arriving on Monday, today is the day of France, Germany and Spain. French GDP grew in the fourth quarter of 2021 by 0.7% compared to the previous quarter, beating analysts’ estimates which, according to Bloomberg, had forecast a rise of 0.5%. For the whole of 2021, the country’s growth is 7%. The Spanish figure is also good. Madrid’s GDP grew in the fourth quarter of 2021 by 2% compared to the previous three months, exceeding the expectations of analysts who, according to Bloomberg, expected a rise of 1.4%. In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2020, the increase was 5.2%. According to the national statistics institute, growth in 2021 was 5%, lower than the + 6.5% estimated by the government but higher than the forecasts of the OECD and IMF. Instead, Germany slows down. German GDP recorded a 0.7% contraction in the fourth quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter. The result is worse than analysts’ expectations who, according to Bloomberg, had estimated a drop of 0.3%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the economy grew by 1.4%.

TO Paris the Cac falls by 1.42%, a Frankfurt the Dax yields 1.69% to London the FTSE 100 fell 1.12%. TO Milan Ftse Mib drops 1.18%. In Asia it closed with a strong rebound Tokyo, after three consecutive sessions of decline at the end of a week characterized by nervousness due to the monetary policy indications of the federal reserve. At the end of the trade the Nikkei gains 2.09%.

The spread between BTP and Bund it closes at 138 points, with the yield of the Italian ten-year which stands at 1.35%, without major jolts from yet another nothing done on the election of the new President of the Republic.

Among the raw materials, the Petroleum is on the rise. In New York in the afternoon, contracts on ti rose 2% to 88.34 dollars a barrel.