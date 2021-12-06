Stock markets today 6 December 2021. EU price lists rise amid fears for Omicron and expectations for US inflation

MILAN – An upward start for the European stock exchanges with the mood of the markets still conditioned by the news relating to the spread of the Omicron variant and the possible restrictions that countries could adopt to contain the contagion. Milan up by 0.83% at the start, Frankfurt marks + 0.97%, London + 0.66% e Paris + 0.72%. In Asia, the indices all ended lower on fears of a new government squeeze against the hi-tech sector, with Shanghai losing 0.5% and Shenzhen down -1.22%. The Hang Seng Tech index, the indicator of Chinese tech giants traded in Hong Kong, fell as low as -2.9%, hitting its lowest level since its launch in July 2020. Tokyo, which ended the session, also fell. at -0.36%. “We are in this contradictory situation where there are concerns about an increase in rates linked to the economic recovery (in the United States, ed), and at the same time fears about the effects of the Omicron variant on this same recovery” summarized Shoji Hirakawa of Tokai Tokyo. Research Institute.

However, the wait is concentrated on the weekend, when inflation data will arrive from the United States in November, an indispensable basis for the Fed to define the timing and methods of its monetary policy strategy. The data arrived in Germany today from orders to industry is not encouraging, down 6.9% on an annual basis in October

On the foreign exchange market, L’EUR opens down on dollar at 1.1283 (-0.26%), while the exchange rate against the yen is unchanged at around 127.52. The ‘greenback’, on the other hand, is gaining ground against the Japanese currency at 113.03 (+ 0.21%).

Opening down for it spread between ten-year BTPs and German Bund counterparts. The differential stood at 128.4 points, down from 130 at the close on Friday. The yield on Italian bonds dropped to 0.891%.

Finally, the prices of the Petroleum: Brent is traded at $ 71.47 per barrel (+ 2.28%), WTI rises to $ 67.92 (+ 2.51%).