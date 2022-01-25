Stock markets today, January 25, 2022. Markets nervous as Fed meeting on rate squeeze kicks off. Ukraine worries. Slight recovery in Europe, bad Wall Street

MILAN – The markets are taking a breather after the Black Monday that cost Europe 390 billion of capitalization and sent Wall Street on the roller coaster, capable of losing 4% of the session and then closing slightly higher. Milan rises by 0.22%. There is pressure on the business square Leonardo, after the news of an investigation against a Kuwait military in the context of a maxi order in the country of the Eurofighter consortium. TO Frankfurt the Dax rose by 0.75%, a Paris the Cac40 is + 0.74%, while a London the FTSE 100 gains 1%. Heavy red on Wall Street. At the close of European trading, the Dow Jones lost 1.39% and the Nasdaq 3%.

In the middle, Asia moved lower with concerns about Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions and on the day of the start the Fed’s board of directors should announce the first monetary tightening with the rate hike starting in March: the response of the American Central Bank is expected for tomorrow. The Stock Exchange of Tokyo closed down with the benchmark Nikkei down 1.66% to finish at 27,131.34 points, while the Topix tumbled 1.72% to 1,896.62 points: for the broader Japanese index it is the correction phase began with a drop of more than 10% from the September peaks. The Chinese stock exchanges closed the session with a sharp correction to the intraday lows, in view of the possible moves by the Federal Reserve on the rate hike, while the tension around Ukraine remains high: the Composite index of Shanghai yields 2.58%, to 3,433.06 points, while that of Shenzhen yields 3.31%, reaching 2,313.06.

For global equities, January 2022 seriously risks going on file as the worst month since the shock following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. The question that Bloomberg arises is whether this correction will turn into a buying opportunity and therefore into a restart of the markets, or into a more widespread decline trend in different asset classes. “Volatility is back,” ruled Lori Calvasina of RBC Capital on the television of the financial agency: on the other hand, the so-called “fear index” Vix jumped yesterday to a year’s high. “We are in the midst of an epochal change in Fed policy.”

How long this movement will last, analysts are also asking Unicredit at the beginning of the session. “Will the market stabilize? Will US Treasury yields resume the growth trend that stopped abruptly last week?” According to the specialists of the Italian bank, there is the geopolitical factor that has entered in the meantime and that makes the picture more complicated: it will be more difficult for the levels to which the markets were before last week to be quickly recovered.

In the investor’s notebook there are also the accounts quarterly of some large US companies. Today, in addition to Microsoft’s quarterly (after closing), those of J&J, Verizon, American Express, General Electric are expected in the premarket. It should be noted that Credit Suisse launches a profit warning on the fourth quarter due to greater than expected provisions due to legal disputes. Switzerland’s second largest bank will set aside 500 million francs (482 million euros) for disputes arising mainly from its investment banking business.

On the monetary front, theeuro closes slightly down just below $ 1.13. Tensions between Ukraine and Russia and the growing feeling that the Fed’s monetary tightening will be faster than expected provided support for the greenback, which also gained ground against the yen at 113.88. Euro / yen down to 128.70. The spread BTP-Bund closed stable at 144 points. The yield of the 10-year Italian bond stands at 1.35%. The vote for the head of state proceeds for the second day. Luigi De Bellis, co-head of the Equita Research Department, underlined in a note that from a financial market point of view “a solution to the Mattarella bis would be ideal (with Draghi as Prime Minister with the possibility of climbing to Colle when Mattarella ends mandate), the Draghi solution is the “second best” (with the uncertainties related to the government, with a high profile for the Presidency) while the choice of a third name is potentially negative “.

Among the raw materials, the Petroleum rebounds from yesterday’s drop. After losing about 2%, the US WTI rises to 1.55% to $ 84.61. Brent increased by 1.36% to 87.42 dollars a barrel. On the other hand, the price of gold is stable this morning in Asia. The precious metal with immediate delivery is quoted at 1,842 dollars per ounce (-0.05%).