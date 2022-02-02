Stock markets, you have to get used to the volatility

From 1999 to 2021 the month of February usually tends to show some weakness compared to the statistically favorable period (November-April) and before the said “sell in may”

By Nicola Assiso – LombardReport.com

I would say that the financial week from 24 to 28 January 2022 was quite hectic and full of twists. Let’s start immediately from the point where we said goodbye. The VIX, the volatility index on the S & P500 at the money options, looked like this:

In the immediately following session we had what my idea was climax: a sudden rise in volatility up to almost 40 points (maximum of 39) and then a descent that coincidentally occurred exactly on the occasion of the FOMC which met on Tuesday and Wednesday and allowed a partial recovery of the lists.

Analyzing the VIX on a daily scale we note how volatility still remains high: from the peak it did go down but in the following sessions it stationed close to the 30 points which are still a watershed level.

Attention and extreme caution, therefore, for the sessions of this week: if a – possible – more decisive rebound of the American lists did not witness a contextual decline in volatility, here is that the lows of the last octave could easily be relative lows and therefore further tested and possibly broken downwards perhaps in February. De facto last Saturday I posted the Dow Jones chart, highlighting how probable a test of the area placed at 33,200 was.

The speech is simple: in the absence of one of the main players (the FED) who has literally “drugged” the other players in recent years, that vacancy must somehow be filled by other participants in the game.

Personally I believe that a large part of the January sales are due to the fact that many traders have somehow had to close out most of their leveraged positions, since that “free” money will gradually run out in the very near future. And, you know, on Walll Street there is the saying that “there are no free meals”. The Dow Jones in the octave just finished broke the 33,200 points millimetrically going to touch the 33,150 and then the coverings took off. Exactly as I imagined: ua great hunt for stop losses (and liquidity).

In the next graph you will find indicated the level reached and the rebound attempt which, however, does not convince me yet. Look at the shadows (the tails of the candles, ed): they are both up and down, a sign in my opinion of a total indecision among the operators. All below the 200-period moving average in red

Going to analyze other particularly representative indices such as the Russell 2000 of small caps (without necessarily bothering the S & P500 or the Nasdaq) we have a sort of free fall and this however, it is not a great sign: we have had an exit from a long trading range on a weekly scale and at the moment there are no second thoughts that could portend a rebound, a sign that money at this moment prefers other ports considered safer than securities perceived as speculative.

The above is even more cause for concern when I go to see how small caps “should” perform in this part of the year: from 1979 to today putting together all the years the trend “should” be markedly bullish at this time of the year and up to the month of February (see the next graph showing the relationship between the Russell 2000 and the Russell 1000)

The above example allows us to understand even better that seasonality is only one of the indicators that can be used to base one’s trading decisions, but everything must always be corroborated also by the overall price action and technical analysis. , but also and above all from the fundamental one that represents the real “elephant in the glassware”.

And in this we know that the Fed plays its role, especially when faced with a delicate situation, as can be seen from the following graph (source: Bureau of Labor Statistics), with consumer and producer price indices (CPI and PPI) at levels not seen since the mid-1970s or early 1980s with employment falling very very fast. Let us also remember that the United States is an importer and therefore the inflation component cannot be transitory as we have continued to hear!

I personally believe that the market has to settle down. If you remember a few weeks ago I got unbalanced as I have never done on these columns, posting what is my forecast for the current year on the American market complete with a final graph divided into quarters.

We will have to get used to continuous ups and downs and we will find ourselves a little “tossed” as if we were on a roller coaster. From now to mid-year I believe that we will have a zig-zag trend but on the whole tending to weakness (not to a collapse even if volatility will remain high) and a greater probability of an increase in the last quarter of the year (September-December). However, these considerations must be weighed with regard to the timing (the “when”) and not the “magnitude” of the movement (if you prefer the amplitude of the movement).

We also consider that from 1950 to today in the years in which there was the Christmas rally but the first five sessions of the year were negative and moreover the month of January ended negative, here is that in the eleven months following the the market closed six times out of the eight total (only 1960 and 1981 recorded a positive year-end, respectively of 4.5% and 15.5%). This phenomenon (Christmas rally accompanied by negative January and negative first five sessions of the new year) has in fact occurred only eight times in the last 71 years.

Let’s get back to us. I have shown you how the American indices have millimetrically centered the levels indicated with infinitesimal “smears” despite the very high volatility. From 1999 to 2021, February usually tends to show some weakness compared to the statistically favorable period (November-April) and before the said “sell in may”. In fact, since 1960 to date, the idea of ​​investing in the Dow in the November-April period compared to the May-October period has outperformed by 3374.2%. Anyway, I was saying, the good news is that in the last 23 years on the first trading day of February all three US indices have statistically performed positively (70% of the time). To be exact, the S&P rose 73% of the time, while the DOW and Nasdaq rose 78% of the time, with an average percentage gain of 0.45% on the S & P500, 0.39% on the Dow and 0.55% on the Nasdaq. Clearly these are purely statistical data but they tell me that between the last day of January and the first of February the markedly bearish trend can lose some strength. Let me be clear: these are not certainties but only probabilities based on the past.

Now let’s analyze Italy. I remain convinced that we are on one potential economic powder keg: GDP rises thanks to the rebound from the Mariana Trench of 2020 but the economy is stagnant on the whole and companies find themselves “throttled” by the continuous increase in prices. Stagnant economy and galloping inflation and fewer people wandering around the cities for shopping. With an aggravating circumstance given by the amount of debt.

In the last eighth I posted this chart on the future FTSEMib daily:

After a few sessions we had an extremely precise test of the indicated area, with not a few worries of mind given the overall picture.

The overall picture, while not enthusiastic about it, does not yet show a trend reversal. What is certain is that if the whole world continued the descent we would certainly not shine with our own light. By compressing the graph just posted we notice that the rebound phase is underway from this week’s lows. Clearly I don’t know if they are absolute or relative minimums, but the positive aspect is that every time this has occurred the oscillator posted below has reached minimum peaks to seal the climax and the capitulation of the long.

And such low peaks occurred in March 2020 in full pandemic, in November 2020 and especially in December 2021 and now. Clearly nothing prevents there being others in the coming weeks and / or months. Personally, however, I will continue to set up my trading on purchases in strong bearish phases and then gradually lighten on each rebound, precisely because I favor a semi-annual “zig-zag” view that is typical of the “V” of the market (both upside and discount).

Operationally speaking and taking the magnifying glass I would say that the levels to monitor for the coming week are as follows: upwards 27,000 and 27,160, downwards 26,250 and 25,750, it being understood that even for myself, a lover of extreme volatility, it was not easy to operate in these last sessions: maybe there is a weak stock, you “short” it and at that moment the market suddenly reverses the trend of 200 points in a few minutes …. or vice versa you find the strong action but the market collapses by 200 points. And if maybe you are positioned correctly then you have a platform lock.

In short: the levels must be monitored as a whole and in consideration of how the other indices move, especially Dax in the morning. In the following graphs you will find the future FTSEMib and the Dax on an hourly timeframe.

At the macroeconomic level then pay attention to the euro / dollar cross which has had a real descent after breaking the 1.125 area (and usually never lies). In the coming weeks, the decline towards the area set at around 1.085 could continue as shown in the next chart on a weekly scale. Only a return above 1.135 could reduce the likelihood of this further weakening.

The problem to consider for the next few months is that any further strengthening of the dollar on all currencies could put the economies of developing countries in serious difficulty, which are heavily indebted precisely in dollars.

Watchlist front

First, bitcoin did not go as far as the area indicated last Saturday, so for the moment nothing is done. Interesting and surprising is the descent of precious items, first and foremost silver. Attention to the fact that everything happened as always on Thursday and also in the session on Friday.

Let us also remember that China will close for the holidays this week and this could partly favor the momentary settling of the stock markets and a settlement on metals as well (hereinafter the daily silver chart).

On the equity front, I will follow the headlines day by day depending on the company news flow. I note that many stocks, as well as our index, have tested the 200-period average which is considered the watershed between long-term positivity and negativity (I think for example of Azimut Holding) but many others have pierced it like butter (Campari for example) or the year tested for a few sessions only to then pierce it downwards (I think of FinecoBank rather than a CNH Industrial).

In short, when the volatility remains so high, I believe that even technical analysis has a decidedly more relative value.

I’m tracking a particular stockwhich has fallen very little and still seems well set with a horizon until the end of the week or until the first days of the next one, but for now I am not unbalanced and in case I will write this possible trading idea and the reasons behind it base.

That is all for the moment.

Ad maiora!

For other stock market recommendations: LombardReport.com

The ownership of the analysis that we report here is of the author of the same, and the publisher – who hosts this comment – assumes no responsibility for its content and for the purposes for which the reader will use it.



