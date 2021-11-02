“Stock up on food, there is always the risk of lockdown” – Corriere.it

The government has suggested to the population to keep food and basic necessities in reserve to deal with any emergencies – that is, lockdowns that are triggered for possible outbreaks: China has no intention of leaving the zero Covid policy (and Disneyland Shanghai, for a case, 30 thousand people were placed under observation)

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BEIJING – Advice to Chinese families: stocking up for the winter. The Beijing Ministry of Commerce has suggested that the population keep food and other basic necessities in store for them cope with any emergencies.

The ministry’s communiqué also asks the competent authorities in the area to do a good job to ensure supply and price stability and to immediately raise the alarm in case of difficulties.

The emergencies referred to in the directive are still linked to Covid-19: whenever an outbreak emerges, the authorities react with targeted lockdowns, that for they can confine millions of people at home, also blocking the productive activities.

For a couple of weeks a few dozen infections are reported every day (the latest bulletin today counted 71 cases of which 54 of internal transmission and 17 imported from abroad. One case was reported in Beijing, which has declared a total of 31 since the beginning of October. There are villages, towns and neighborhoods of large cities that are quarantined when a case of Covid-19 emerges, to follow the strategy of zero tolerance to coronavirus circulation.

Sunday in Shanghai a tourist who went to Disneyland tested positive and the authorities, in addition to closing the amusement park, have put 30 thousand people are under observation who were attending a party dedicated to Mickey Mouse: health workers in airtight suits arrived and began to subject everyone to molecular swabs.

The circle of checks with carpet swabs then widens to the close contacts of the possible infected and it takes days to get back to normal.

So it happens that people are surprised by the sudden order to remain confined in the house until the alarm goes off, without being able to go out shopping; the markets are also closed to prevent them from becoming amplifiers of the outbreak. It is therefore better to always keep stocks of rice and cans, the Ministry of Commerce tells the population.

The numbers communicated by Beijing say that the zero tolerance line for contagions has protected China from different waves which followed one another in the rest of the world as governments loosened health prevention measures thanks to the advancement of the vaccination campaign. Now China, which has also administered over 2.2 billion doses to its citizens, has remained the only country in the world to remain anchored on maximum alert.

According to the National Health Commission, the strategy of targeted lockdowns and continuous buffers to chase even the smallest outbreaks relatively cheap and presumably winning destined to last a long time, until the rest of the world is out of the pandemic.

Not all Chinese agree: on Weibo, the Mandarin Twitter, someone protests that the cost may be low for the government, but not for ordinary people.

The invitation to secure food supplies has caused another concern on Chinese social media, not health but political: alarmed rumors have circulated about the doubt that tensions could grow with Taiwan and therefore with the United States, which has promised to defend the country. Island. The state newspaper Economic Daily immediately intervened and urged people not to be guided by an overactive imagination.

The ministerial directive is based only on the risks of temporary and targeted closures to contain coronavirus outbreaks and on forecasts of a winter with an inclement climate.

Indeed, another problem for food supplies was caused by floods of the past few weeks in Shandong province, particularly important for the production of vegetables: retail prices have increased.