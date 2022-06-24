Stockholm Syndrome: Discover A$AP Rocky’s new documentary now on Amazon Prime Video

Unveiled on June 13 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, The Stockholm Syndrome is a documentary created by American rapper A$AP Rocky. Available for the first time in Europe via the Amazon Prime streaming platform, this feature film focuses partly on the star’s career, but above all on his imprisonment in Sweden in 2019. While on a trip to Stockholm, A$AP Rocky was accused of assaulting a young man on the street. Highly publicized, the investigation and the trial led to his imprisonment for a month, scandalizing the United States until the very intervention of Donald Trump. Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell… Many relatives of the rapper were present to testify in The Stockholm Syndrome on Amazon Prime Video.

Stockholm Syndrome: How to watch the documentary on Prime Video?

If you want to see this scandal from the rapper’s point of view, you can’t miss The Stockholm Syndrome on Prime Video. To watch the A$AP Rocky documentary, you will need to have a subscription to Amazon’s streaming platform. As a reminder, the latter is included in the Amazon Prime loyalty program, available for 49 euros per year or 5.99 euros per month. If you haven’t taken advantage of your free 30 days from Amazon Prime before, you can also use them to watch The Stockholm Syndrome for free. Indeed, this trial period will allow you to access all the Amazon Prime benefits, like a real member. You will be free to terminate your subscription to the service at any time, before it becomes payable.

Click here to enjoy 30 days free trial to Amazon Prime Video