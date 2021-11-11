Stocks, bonds and Bitcoin? No free meals on the Stock Exchange. How the funds work

RISK AND REWARD

Many things we do are subject to a risk, that is, to the possibility that the expected results will not be achieved and that damage will be suffered. This rule also applies in the world of investments, so much so that an old adage says: “There are no free meals on the Stock Exchange”. An effective metaphor to point out that there is no way to invest, hitting together a high return, perhaps double-digit, and zero risk. On the contrary, in finance there is a precise risk-return curve. Let’s see what it is with the third episode of guide to financial education (edufin.Fabi.it) edited by Fabi, the main banking union led by Lando Maria Sileoni, which follows the in-depth study on how ATMs, current accounts and deposit accounts work and the one on financial planning and the mortgage.

Like in football. It can be useful to rethink a football match and a manager who will field more strikers to increase the chances of scoring, thus exposing himself to the risk of conceding a goal. Here, this is also true when it comes to investments. An investment can be very profitable (more return) but sometimes have more risk. In short, risk and return are the two sides of the same coin: the return is the gain obtained from the investment in a given period, while the risk is how much one is willing to accept that the gain or return, at the end of the period, is lower. to the expected one. To return to football: How willing are we to accept that our team loses for goals conceded? How much are we willing to risk? When you invest, more or less the same thing happens, you expect to get a certain profit (to win in the football metaphor), but to get more we will have to accept a greater risk (i.e. to lose by goals maybe scored on the break or worse own goals).

How to make an informed choice. It must be said that uncertainty is one of the main aspects underlying the concept of risk. When choosing how, how much and when to invest, the big question to ask is therefore: “How much am I willing to lose to have the probability of earning more?”. This, as mentioned, is called risk-return relationship: if you don’t want to risk losing too much, you need to choose investments with a lower return. Conversely, investments that promise a high return are also those that are associated with higher risk.

How to invest, reducing risk, without sacrificing returns. The solution is not to concentrate all your savings in a single tool but to divide them into many different products, i.e. create a portfolio. In summary: diversify. There diversification it is in fact the key term for operating a good investment strategy. Diversifying the portfolio allows you to spread the risk and optimize the return, so the capital gain obtained on some of the low-risk investments chosen will offset any negative result of others that are more “speculative”. Learning to manage, invest and diversify savings is very important: it helps to think long-term, to define objectives and priorities towards which it is possible to direct not only your money but also your time and commitment. The first step to building a good diversified portfolio is to follow one financial planning: only after a careful assessment of one’s savings, income and expenses to be faced in the short and medium term will it be possible to determine which sums, and for how long, it is possible to invest. Fixed the calendar, then follows the investment choice to be carried out. However, not every solution is valid for everyone. The investment is a bit like a made-to-measure suit: it has to be adapted to our characteristics. It is therefore always better to seek advice from a trusted expert.

Sell, earn and repent. It is one of the most widespread maxims on the stock exchange and underlines how very difficult it is, even for professionals, to be able to buy a financial instrument when its price is at a minimum and resell it when it reaches the maximum: no one has a crystal ball. Therefore, when each fund, ETF or even share, bond, government bond in its portfolio has reached the set goal, it may be a good idea to sell it and collect the capital gain, even at the cost of repenting in the following days because (maybe) its price rises a little more. It is therefore appropriate: 1) Set yourself performance goals (but also set limits on the losses you are willing to accept; 2) Don’t make overly optimistic assumptions about future income growth, do not get too much debt, allocate a monthly savings quota to any unforeseen events and, above all, often revise your forecasts, correcting and updating whenever necessary.Then there are rules that are always good to know. Even when you rely on a consultant, it is important to have acquired the financial literacy that is useful for understanding the characteristics of financial products, the potential for returns and the risks to which they subject us. In summary it should always be kept in mind that there is no easy money, therefore it is recommended do not make high-risk investments with low income.

One of the best and most efficient ways to invest with maximum diversification is to subscribe to investment funds. These are transparent, safe products, very differentiated from each other and designed to cover the entire range of financial markets with different combinations both from the point of view of risk-return and geographical bet. Let’s see together the main characteristics of the funds in this video.

So far we have talked about stocks, bonds, government bonds, precisely funds, but what are cryptocurrencies instead? Often protagonists of sudden increases in value, in both directions, thus giving some high capital gains to others burning losses?

Cryptocurrencies, among which the best known and most widespread is the Bitcoin, they are coins. However, these are different currencies from traditional ones because they are digital and are not deposited in the bank. Cryptocurrencies (the etymology “hidden currency” means visible / usable only by knowing a specific computer code) are in fact also called virtual currencies, as they do not have a physical correspondent, in short, there is no metallic or paper version. Furthermore, unlike most of the existing traditional coins, they do not report to a central body or organization: the security and the very structure of the system are entrusted to a database distributed on a network of computers connected to each other. Each of them can share their files with others. All computers on the network can then send and receive files, which are exchanged freely.

What is the value of cryptocurrencies. Their value is based on popularity at a given time – the more people want and buy them, the more they increase in value. It is therefore about very speculative instruments and subject to sudden changes. The strong fluctuations accused by Bitcoin for months are exemplary in this sense, perhaps in correspondence with some tweets by Tesla’s patron, Elon Musk.

Where the cryptocurrencies are kept. Virtual currencies are in the blockchain, huge database spread over millions of computers. Through a whole series of public / private keys it is therefore possible, wherever you are in the world, to receive or pay money. But with an important warning: if you forget the keys there is no bank teller to ask for help; the saver has lost all his money forever!

Bitcoin. It is the electronic money born in 2009, which in fact inaugurated the era of cryptocurrencies and although today there are over a thousand of them, Bitcoin remains the most famous. Characterized by the symbol ₿ (on the markets also BTC or XBT), Bitcoin was born from the intuition of an anonymous person who hides behind the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. But how is a Bitcoin created? As already mentioned, cryptocurrencies are not minted or printed by a mint or a central bank that produces them and releases new money on the market, as happens for the euro, the dollar, the pound sterling, the yen and the “official” coins of all other countries. As mentioned, cryptocurrencies are also not made of paper or metal like the money we are used to, but of bits, that is mathematical calculations and therefore stored in gigantic shared databases. This is completely virtual money.

Payments and access keys. The Bitcoins of a virtual wallet (wallet) can be exchanged and used to make payments. But beware not everyone accepts them. “Owning” a certain amount of bitcoin therefore means having various pairs of public / private keys, that is, “words”, long sequences of meaningless characters, passwords in short. The keys are always managed in pairs: one is called private key and the other is said public key. The private key is the one that must be kept secret, because those who know it can access the money. The public key (that is, the non-secret one) is the address to which the money is to be paid. If you want to receive money from someone, you must necessarily communicate it. Those who decide to use this virtual currency will therefore have many public / private key pairs. In fact, it is not enough to have a single pair of keys because anyone who knows our public key, in addition to paying money, can also know how much we have. Therefore, for privacy reasons, new keys must be used for each transaction.

The risks. The cryptocurrencies I am an asset a high risk, because it is subject to large price changes that limit its use. I’m very attractive to criminals, which they could use for money laundering and other illegal activities. But above all, cryptocurrencies are not subject to the obligations traditional intermediaries (banks) are obliged to do: transparency, security, quality of service, capital requirements, risk management and organizational procedures.

When managing your savings, it is essential to always make informed choices to avoid taking risks that you are not willing to accept. Hence the centrality for the small saver to invest, first of all, in their own financial education.

