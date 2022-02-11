Stocks buy: 2 stocks ready to rocket. Upside up to 166%

2022 got off to a bad start for the stock markets which had to deal with a decisive correction, from which the various lists are trying to recover.

On the hunt for good stocks after the January correction

The corrective phases are physiological and normal, especially in a market that has risen so much, and can often offer interesting buying opportunities.

Here are three stocks that according to some investment banks have the right cards to really go up in the next 12 months.

Shopify

The first stock that has excellent growth potential is Shopify, which has come back from nearly three months of downturns.

The stock reached its all-time high at $ 1,762.92 on November 19 and has since experienced a collapse that has led it to more than halve its value, so much so that on January 24, the intraday bottom was reached. 780 dollars.

From this level, Shopify has fetched around $ 150, but it’s still a long way off the top, although some are willing to bet the stock could go even further.

To have a very bullish view is Mark Zgutowicz, analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, who recently confirmed the “buy” recommendation on Shopifyy with a target price of $ 2,000, a value that implies a potential upside of over 114% compared to the current prices on Wall Street equal to $ 932.

Shopify will have to be followed closely in the next few days, as the company will present its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on February 16.

The consensus expects earnings per share to be $ 1.33 for the period under review, down almost 16% compared to the same period in 2020, while revenues are expected to rise 37.4% to $ 1.34 billion.

Zoom Video Communications

Another very promising title is Zoom Video Communications which lived its day in 2020, when on November 19 it hit an all-time high of $ 588.84.

Since then the stock has suffered a real dive, just think that in 2021 it has more than halved on the job and now travels around the 150 dollar area.

Zoom Video from the beginning of the year shows a drop of just over 20%, weighed down by the sell-off that hit the entire US high-tech sector in January.

The title saw a real explosion in 2020, when the outbreak of the pandemic forced all the countries of the world to various lockdowns.

For work, but also for other activities, such as didactic ones, Zoom Video’s teleconferencing services were used.

This has led to a stock surge on Wall Street, followed by a decided evil, but for some the prospects are very favorable.

Matthew VanVliet, analyst at BTIG, a global financial services company specializing in institutional trading among other things, has a very bullish view on Zoom Video.

The expert has a “buy” recommendation on the stock, with a target price of $ 400, after being cut from the previous $ 460.

In any case, the new valuation offers a tremendous upside potential, equal to over 166% compared to current prices on Wall Street.

The $ 400 target, as far as it may seem at the moment, would not be so incredible, considering that the stock less than two years ago already saw this price level and even surpassed it.