STOCKS & MARKETS / Guerra and Vix still dictate the law for investors

War still in full swing, rising interest rates and rising inflation: a combination of factors which, barring unexpected surprises, have (and will lead to) inevitable consequences on the financial sphere of every investor. On the front of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the passing of the days sees the alternation of faint hopes with anxiety about the possible reactions aroused by the respective factions; on the economic side, however, the recent Fed intervention on the cost of money confirms then certain fear about the financial debacle in the bond sector. Finally, here comes – like a weekly constant – the spectrum of possible revisions on inflation estimates (both in the Old Continent and overseas): now, it is no longer enough to listen to the words of the central Governors who announce the continuation of the high cost of livingbut, on the contrary, greater concreteness is expected on acting since, in the absence of the latter, the solution to this same economic-financial dilemma which, unfortunately, will undermine all future expectations, appears very far away.

SPY ENEL / The moves of the left to take out Starace

To this set of critical issues, the eighth that has ended, is replicated through the positive performance (+ 1.28%) of the international stock markets (ref. MSCI World Usd), the heavy decline (-1.39%) of the opposite bond sector (ref. JPM GBI Gl. Usd) and, finally, once again, the leap forward of “inexhaustible” raw materials (CRB Index + 5.16%).

TRENDS AND STOCKS BORSA ITALIANA TODAY MONDAY 28 MARCH 2022 / Few data expected

A note to be dutifully brought to everyone’s attention is that on the recent anomalous trend of the Vix index which, despite the persistence of many critical issues, has seen its values ​​resize (significantly): today in the vicinity of 20 points compared to the maximum ( 37.52) three weeks ago.

Objectively, this dynamic must make us reflect since it is apparently decontextualized with respect to the many (negative) scenarios that could materialize, but, at the same time, this unexpected good news could hide a renewed optimism in all those who manage to “see beyond” the passing of individual days: when in doubt, it is therefore advisable to monitor the next evolution of the so-called fear index very carefully; certainly – from a purely technical point of view – the return below the psychological threshold of 20 points (19.96) would facilitate a further fallback at 18.36 points, while, on the contrary, should the level of prices return above the 21 threshold. , 67, an umpteenth climb up to 23.61 points is easily conceivable.

TRENDS AND STOCKS BORSA ITALIANA TODAY FRIDAY 25 MARCH 2022 / Closing at + 0.64%

Closely related to the future dynamics of the Vix is ​​the equity sector: the main equity benchmark MSCI World Usd concluded its second consecutive eighth in positive territory and, compared to the monthly lows (also coinciding with the annual ones), registers a rebound of over seven percentage points. Despite the distance from its all-time highs (3,261.66 points reached in January), the data that in recent days can reassure itself in the very short term is that the important threshold represented by the transit (area 3,065 points) of the average mobile to 50 weekly observations: a possible closing of octave above this last important milestone would facilitate the continuation of the upside in progress with a good chance of being able to see the prices start above 3,174.13 points (target over weekly). Negative scenario, on the other hand, should the price level be revised to gravitate to around 2,971.86 points: a potential bearish extension could be inevitable with finalization through new lows for the year.

To the equity asset class, the opposite bond component (ref. JPM GBI Gl. Usd) summarizes the entire weakness of the bond markets (ref. Main ten-year futures) with a negative balance in 2022 of more than six percentage points (YTD performance at -6 , 64%). The values ​​achieved so far by the benchmark take the latter back in time, up to May 2019. The prospects for the future (see current monetary policy) are not rosy and, even in the very short term, we could see further sell-offs dictated more from emotion rather than from technical factors. The stability of the 537.80 area area is fundamental which, in the event of a failure, would entail a bearish acceleration with a target (over weekly) just above the 525 point threshold. Based on the construction of the recent graphic configurations, the first step to have a broader and more robust price stability is represented by the overcoming of 542.48 points: only once this milestone has been achieved will it be plausible to hypothesize an operational strategy.

The primary and representative CRB Index (ref. commodities) updates its rises bringing – again – to the values ​​of the beginning of March or to those of the distant July 2014. We identify the resistance at 307.86 points as the main level which, if exceeded, would facilitate an extension beyond 313.434 (highs of June 2014) ; the area at 299.062 points is important which, in the event of a lack of support, would bring prices back towards 280.575 points. Structurally, the fate of the CRB benchmark is closely related to what will happen on the energy front: oil (ref. WTI) could enjoy growth in the very short term if it were to exceed $ 114.51 with the first target at 122.04. A possible decline below the support of 107.73 dollars with a landing (target) of less than 100.54 dollars is to be feared.

Particular interest in heating oil: for those who want to “bet” on new highs (beyond area 467), currently the feasibility appears quite real even if characterized by strong volatility. It should be noted that – the latter risk factor – could distinguish the prices of natural gas: over the next few sessions, greater variability in prices cannot be excluded, especially on an intraday basis; through the presence of a highly emotional motion, reaching 6 (bullish scenario) appears concrete, vice versa, in a short key – threshold 4.876 – is seen as the primary goal. On the metals basket: the precious basket (ref. Gold and silver) does not seem mature enough to be able to set up a solid operational strategy. A more favorable case, on the other hand, is that of the so-called “non-precious” ones: among these, copper will live an octave under the banner of uncertainty without however excluding the potential for new records in the event of exceeding the 482.30 area; to fear the return of trade near the 462.55 level which, if violated, limits the bearish target to 446.97. Particular attention should be paid to the possible collapse of the 3,400 threshold on aluminum: 3,220 would represent the price level in the very short term.

On the currency sector, both the main Eur / Usd cross and the Gbp / Usd ratio see the establishment of a first phase of weekly laterality: we await the definition of the latter in order to better structure a hypothetical operating scenario.

For the octave in progress we are looking for confirmation between the reality of the facts (war in progress) and the expectations of the markets (trend of the Vix index): certainly, the persistence of their decorrelation will not facilitate the investment prospect with a view to portfolio construction. We therefore believe that the only correspondence between these two elements can represent – at the moment – the most valid and concrete tool for any next and future choice.

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED