Stocks on Wall Street fall and extend the losing streak after a negative labor report

The Shares on Wall Street fall this Tuesday about 1%, extending two days of fallsas investors worry high interest rates won’t go away anytime soon as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.

Although it had an increase in the initial minutes, it did not take long to take a negative trend. Around 11 a.m. (local time, 15 GMT), the dow jones fell 0.9%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.% and the technology nasdaq 1.1%.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 fell in afternoon trading after the bank holiday close the day before, while Paris’s CAC 40 fell after rising earlier in the day.

Markets have been weaker since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled on Friday that the central bank will stick to its strategy of raising interest rates to try to tame the hottest inflation in four decades.

A strong labor market report on Tuesday morning further dampened any hope that the Fed might ease its inflation-fighting policy.. The higher interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve are intended to keep inflation in check by slowing down the economy, including the pace of hiring.

The government reported that there 11.2 million jobs open on the last day of July. That means almost two jobs for every unemployed person, on average. This figure is up from June’s 11 million, and the June figure was also revised upwards. Another big piece of labor market data will come on Friday, when the Department of Labor releases its monthly employment report.

Wall Street is concerned that the Federal Reserve could put too much pressure on an economy that is already slowing down and send it into a recession. Rising interest rates also hurt investment prices, especially more expensive securities.

Major indices gained ground in July and early August on the hope that weaker economic data would prompt the Federal Reserve to ease its rate hikes. The central bank has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates another 0.75 percentage point at its next meeting in September, according to CME Group.

Investors have been closely monitoring economic data for any further signs that the economy is slowing or that inflation may be cooling or at least holding its current level. Businesses and consumers have been hit hard by rising prices for everything from food to clothing, but recent declines in gasoline prices have brought some relief.

Consumers regained some confidence in August, according to a survey by The Conference Board. Its consumer confidence index rose this month after three consecutive monthly declines. It also rose well above what economists expected.

Technology stocks weighed heavily in the market. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.1%. Energy sector stocks fell along with a 4.8% drop in US crude prices. Chevron slumped 3%. Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining 5% after reporting its latest quarter results, which were much better than analysts expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.13% from 3.11% on Monday.

(With information from AP)

