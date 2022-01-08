Stocks: what to expect in 2022?

The stock market ended another extremely positive year. Most of the developed country indices closed with rises between 20% and 30%.

These performances do not come after a big decline or years that are particularly unsatisfactory. On the contrary, from 2009 to the present it has been an almost uninterrupted race. 2020, despite Covid, saw the main indices close positive, with the Nasdaq on the shields. 2019 was even a year of over 30% on USA indices.

In short, the fact that many are worried about them big elevations it shouldn’t be too surprising. How much more can you run, also considering that the ratings are extremely high?

Indeed, there are significant risks on the market. But also very positive elements that can continue to support the prices.

Stock market, what are the biggest risks?

The big risks to equities currently come from two fronts:

the first front is that of evaluations, which we have already mentioned. In America, the P / E ratio of the index S & P500 it is above 30. A level not seen since the Nasdaq bubble of the late 1990s. With these assessments, it takes very little to trigger an even deep decline that brings the multiples back to more appropriate levels.

the second is macroeconomic. There is no doubt that these high multiples lie mainly in the fact that interest rates are very low, in many cases even below freezing. At these levels, bonds are essentially not an alternative to equities, which therefore do not have large “competitors” as forms of alternative use of capital for investors.

Now, however, some of the elements behind the low rates are fading. The Fed will start raising rates as early as this year, while until a few months ago it was thought not to have hikes before the end of the year or even 2023. The monetary stimulus packages, on the other hand, have already begun to be withdrawn.

But above all it is inflation that has messed up the cards and plans. Prices have risen and although we keep repeating that this is a temporary flare-up, inflation is actually not coming back at all for now. With a latest reading above 6% in the US, it is difficult to continue to hold these rates.

Risks, but also positive elements

In the face of these risks, there is certainly a positive element which can push the stock markets again. These are profits, which in 2021 saw a growth higher than that of the percentage prices. So much so that, despite the rush of stocks, the multiples today are lower than a year ago.

If profits continue to run, we are unlikely to see large corrections on equities. Although growth in 2021 was supported by the strong post-Covid recovery, expectations are still good for 2022. After all, in many countries we are still at production levels below the pre-Covid period.

Putting it all together, what can we expect?

There is no doubt that the year did not start with a bang. In this first week of trading the indices are quite weak. Hence to think of a typical correction of a Bear Market there is, however.

It is likely that we will hardly see climbs like those of 2021. And we must also be ready for any negative reversals. Prudence will be a must.

That said, the stock market can still continue to give satisfaction. It would therefore be a mistake to completely pull the oars on the boat taking refuge on bonds and fixed income, which in some ways present even greater risks.