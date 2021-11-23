stole the € 200,000 watch while playing

On the last night of ATP Finals this also happened: the 200 thousand euro watch owned by Daniil Medvedev, number two in the ranking and runner-up, he disappeared. Gone. The precious Bovet eighty-six – as reported by the Turin newspaper The print – disappeared from the locker room (actually a sort of mini-apartment) assigned to the Russian champion as well as to the other seven participants in the event: a theft occurred, according to the reconstruction, while the tennis champion was disputing the final.

The disappearance of Medvedev’s Bovet

A theft committed during the final with the German Zverev: Medvedev he returns to the dressing room and discovers that the watch – produced in a limited number: 86 as the name also reminds us – is no longer in its place, immediately arousing alarm for the value and uniqueness of the object in question.

In search of the Bovet disappeared participate in practice almost the totality of those present and of the insiders trying to locate the precious watch that would have been stolen in the face of a sophisticated security system.

The mysterious return of the watch to Medvedev

Nothing, unobtainable and so on Medvedev, before midnight, formalizes the report of the theft. After miraculously the Bovet86 reappears: an executive of the Atp undertakes to return it to the player who has left in the meantime Turin to return to Montecarlo. But he is stopped as he is about to board the plane: summoned to the police station because it is the police themselves who collect the watch. It will be the police headquarters to return it, waiting to understand what really happened.

