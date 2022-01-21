Stolen in France a relic of John Paul II – World

An investigation has been opened in France following the disappearance of a relic of Pope John Paul II which was exhibited in the basilica of Paray-le-Monial, in the east of the country, a place of pilgrimage where the pontiff celebrated a mass in 1986.

The relic consists of a square centimeter piece of cloth stained with the blood of John Paul II on the occasion of the attempted attack of which he was the victim in May 1981 in St. Peter’s Square. It was made by the local newspaper, Le Journal de Saone-et-Loire.

The gendarmes investigate after the parish’s complaint about the theft, which took place “between 8 and 9 January” – confirmed the Macon prosecutor’s office – and discovered “in the evening, by the sacristan who closes the basilica daily”. The relic was in one of the three chapels, “in a small box placed under a glass bell”, under the photo of the Polish pope. It was donated to the church by the archbishop of Krakow in 2016, in memory of the narrow escape of John Paul II.