stolen tens of thousands of euros in chocolates and sweets

Not only the Befana comes at night. Even thieves, unfortunately: double theft at the Casa del Caffè in corso de Gasperi. Twice the well-known business selling sweets, coffee, gift items, the “kingdom” of the finest chocolate, the dream of every child but not only, has been visited by thieves who broke into it over the course of two nights , taking away goods for several tens of thousands of euros.

On December 28 for the first time, and last night it happened again: the criminals entered the shop in the Pozzopiano district damaging the shutters of the main entrance and then of the side one, taking away practically everything they found in front of them: exhibitors , containers, boxes full of goods, gift boxes, coffee machines of the most famous brands, pods, kilos of chocolates and candies, packaged for this period of great sale, between Christmas and the Epiphany.

“Pieces of … chocolate – says distraught Dora Massaro, the owner of the shop – and we are not referring to the products stolen to be resold, but to the jackals who steal from those who always try to work honestly. Two thefts in 7 days to put a business. But we go forward confident of your support. “

Carabinieri patrols (for the first theft) and the State Police intervened on the spot.