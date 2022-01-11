Stolen the Cardano Fallen tags. The Alpine troops: “An outrage”





“An outrageous fact so the Section of Varese ofNational Alpine Association defines the act of vandalism against the “Viale delle Rimembranze” of Cardano al Campo, next to the cemetery: the commemorative plaques with the names of the Fallen of the First World War “have almost all been removed from the pickets”. All the more painful considering that the plates had been carefully restored in recent times.

Viale delle Rimembranze is one of many monumental spaces created immediately after the Great War in many towns and cities, associating to every young inhabitant who died in the conflict a tree. Spaces that are also pleasant for those who live in the towns (the most famous is perhaps the long boulevard of Cassano Magnago) but which, after a century and more, also pass on the memory.

“We do not know the words capable of qualifying the authors of such a gesture,” says the president of the black pens, the Mountain Gunner Franco Montalto.

“Of the 53 original plates – one for each Fallen – only 12 remained in place. The other 41 were stolen “.

“Viale delle Rimembranze, as it happened in numerous Italian locations, was built in the 1920s to honor the memory of the Cardanesi Fallen in the course

of the so-called Great War. For each fallen a tree was planted and a stake with a bronzed metal plate was placed with the name of the Fallen, the place and date of death. For almost a hundred years this place has become familiar to everyone; with its silent presence it is one of the most significant places in our country ».

“A little less than two months ago, in view of the Centenary of the Unknown Soldier which occurred last November, the Alpine Group of Cardano al Campo had decided to restore the commemorative plates to bring them back to their original splendorAnd. The municipal administration supported this initiative and allowed some Alpine troops to remove all the plates, to renew their supports and, after careful polishing, to reposition them. The removal of the labels is certainly not the work of a fool: it took time, more work

people and the favor of the dark. The same darkness that certainly dwells in the minds and hearts of the unfortunate authors of this unspeakable theft ».

«Last December 5th the Municipality of Cardano al Campo awarded the Unknown Soldier with Honorary Citizenship. The gesture of these unfortunates in the face of the sacrifice of those young fallen Cardanians appears even more outrageous. As if that were not enough, in the green area near the Cappella degli Alpini have also been excised all the chains that joined the granite bollards. It really seems like an endless mess. Faced with gestures of this magnitude, we believe even more firmly in the duty to honor the memory of the Fallen and in the need to speak of them to the younger generations, so that we can protect our society from similar gestures. Helping consciences grow in the still current value of the life, events and death of our fallen, would be a further gift obtained from the sacrifice of those young Cardanesi ”.



