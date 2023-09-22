Stomach bloating: how to reduce it? , tile

(wabeno/Shutterstock)

Abdominal distension is a common problem that affects many people and is characterized by an increase in the size of the abdomen.

People who suffer from this may feel heaviness, the stomach is visibly swollen, there is some really uncomfortable pressure after eating and there may also be mild to moderate pain and all these symptoms are accompanied by fullness of stomach, indigestion or Can be confused with being overweight, however, this is not necessarily the case.

According to gastroenterologist Judith Cambronero, there are also people who become accustomed to living with this condition and confuse it with obesity because they do not recognize its causes, which is why it is important to identify the factors that It causes it so that people who suffer from it can know more about it. Your body, what affects it and what doesn’t, notice the changes when you eat food and eventually recognize the improvements.

common causes

Intolerance: Some people may experience bloating as a result of food intolerances such as lactose or gluten. These intolerances can trigger an inflammatory response in the gut, causing bloating and stomach discomfort.

Excessive consumption of food: Eating large amounts of food at one meal or eating too frequently can cause bloating. This is because the stomach expands to accommodate the amount of food eaten.

Abdominal distension can have many causes and is often associated with a combination of factors. It is advisable to consult a doctor for correct diagnosis and appropriate treatment if abdominal discomfort persists, which may cause bloating and a feeling of fullness.

constipation: The accumulation of stool in the colon can cause abdominal distension. When intestinal transit slows and stool accumulates, the stomach may feel swollen and full.

Excess of fluid in the body: This may be the result of medical conditions such as heart failure, kidney disease, or lifestyle factors such as excessive salt consumption.

Hormonal changes: Some women may experience bloating due to hormonal changes during their menstrual cycle. These hormonal changes can affect intestinal motility and cause bloating.

Intestinal gases: Excessive gas build-up in the digestive tract can result from swallowing air when eating or drinking high-fiber foods or from digestive problems such as irritable bowel syndrome.

How to reduce intestinal inflammation?

a balanced diet: Eat fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Avoid processed foods rich in saturated fats and refined sugars, as they can increase inflammation.

Drink enough water: Maintaining adequate hydration helps maintain healthy intestinal transit and prevent fluid retention.

Avoid excessive air intake: Eat slowly, avoid drinking straws and carbonated drinks, as these can increase the amount of air in the stomach.

Doing physical activity: Regular exercise helps encourage bowel movements and can relieve bloating. Opt for activities like walking, swimming or yoga. Stress management: Find relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing or yoga to reduce stress and relieve symptoms.

Alcohol and Stomach Inflammation

Alcohol consumption, especially in excessive amounts, can cause bloating in some people. This is due to many factors.

Alcohol can irritate the lining of the stomach and intestines, causing inflammation and swelling. (Christian Draghisi/Shutterstock)

Alcoholic beverages can cause dehydration, resulting in fluid retention and automatically feeling bloated. Additionally, alcohol stimulates the production of acid in the stomach, which can cause discomfort, heartburn, and bloating.

It is important to note that each person may react differently to alcohol consumption and the amount and frequency of consumption can also influence the effects on the digestive system. If you experience bloating after consuming alcohol, you will need to reduce or avoid alcohol intake to reduce symptoms.