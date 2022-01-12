Stone Gossard: “We have an obligation to help the Afghan people”

You can help spread the word of this impending crisis by sharing the Pearl Jam message on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

This winter, nearly half of Afghanistan’s population (23 million people) is expected to face severe food insecurity, many of which are already on the verge of starvation. According to the United Nations, if no bureaucratic action is taken, it is estimated that over 100,000 children will die during the winter. Although local and international humanitarian aid organizations remain in the country, they now need resources and government action to enable them to do their jobs.

Today Vitalogy Foundation ei Pearl Jam joined forces with a group of leading international humanitarian organizations from the United States (Alliance For Peacebuilding, CARE USA, Catholic Relief Services, International Rescue Committee, InterAction, Norwegian Refugee Council USA, Save The Children USA, War Child USA and World Vision US ) calling for urgent government action to alleviate the hunger crisis.

Speaking with Variety, Mike McCready he said: “As we see the situation in Afghanistan evolving in recent months, we feel there is a moral urgency to do what we can. For us, what is happening is really important. There are actions governments can take to prevent millions of people from starving. Our country has played a large role in Afghanistan for decades and now we cannot look away just because the military has officially withdrawn.“.

In this campaign launched by Pearl Jam, Tom Morello, Painted Shield, Grouplove, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski and Josh Klinghoffer have joined. With the support of Global Citizen and veteran organizations Operation Recovery and The Special Operations Association of America, the chorus of voices continues to grow urging the White House and other global leaders to act now on this humanitarian crisis before it’s too late.

“We have all witnessed how difficult it has been to end US involvement in Afghanistan, but we cannot turn a blind eye now to the millions of families who are bearing the consequences. We have an obligation to support the Afghan people and to ensure that our actions do not make it even more difficult for them to access food and basic necessities.“. – Stone Gossard

Visit InterAction to find out more. Source: pearljam.com.