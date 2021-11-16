Stoner: “At Laguna Seca Rossi really showed who he was” – Moto

“The pleasure was all mine”. Like this Casey Stoner a week ago he commented on a photo posted on social media in which the exchange of helmets with Valentino Rossi. The two riders were great adversaries in MotoGP, with the Australian winner in 2007 riding the Ducati – the only title so far obtained by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in the premier class – and the rider from Tavullia able to take revenge in the following season, thus returning to the top of the World Championship two years after the 3-in-a-row between 2001 and 2005 interrupted by Nicky Hayden in 2006. In Portimao Casey Stoner returned to the paddock and it was an opportunity for both of them to meet and chat for a decade now away from the heated controversies that have seen them as protagonists. In 2011, for example, Rossi on the Ducati fell overwhelming Stoner, who had moved to Honda. In that episode the Australian addressed the Pesaro with the famous phrase “your ambition has exceeded your talent”.

“I never thought of Valentino as the opponent to beat, because there was no one I saw as ‘the rival”‘– some of Stoner’s words dedicated to the rivalry with Rossi contained in today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport – after the first year in MotoGP, seeing things from the inside, my respect for him had grown, at that moment I thought he was someone almost impossible to beat. Even in Ducati they didn’t think I could fight for the World Championship, I was just someone who had plugged a hole, which was cheap and to get rid of at the end of the year. Nobody expected anything, but for the first time a team was there for me, and instead of telling me what to do, they were asking me what I needed. When Valentino realized I was a danger, he started creating problems, with the media or on the circuits. I wasn’t used to it, and I accused it. AND at Laguna Seca Valentino showed who he really was, there I underestimated what people are capable of just to win a race. I couldn’t have done that overtaking, if I touched someone and moved them I felt guilty. It was the stupid part of my character, but it was what made me sleep at night. People think it was the turning point of the season, but it was the turning point of my career, because from that moment I said to myself I would no longer worry about thinking about others, that I would only run for myself. Thinking like this helped me in the following years ”.

Now that Rossi has also reached the end of his career and is preparing to live his fatherhood, Stoner hopes to go early for dinner with the nine-time world champion to retrace their duels and tell each other from their points of view. At Laguna Seca Rossi prevailed, but in Barcelona in 2007 Stoner got the better – despite two passes by Rossi at the last corner identical to the one he scored against Lorenzo in 2009 – as well as on other occasions such as in Qatar in 2008: “I hope to go to dinner with him, to tell us, from our point of view, what our challenges have been”, concluded the two-time world champion in MotoGP.