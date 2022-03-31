Stones against doctors and nurses: the fury of the Moroccan in hospital

Moments of panic in front of the Umberto I University Hospital in Rome where a 32 year old Moroccan homeless went into a rage by throwing stones at a department. And when they tried to stop him, he injured a doctor and some orderlies. It happened yesterday inside the university city, where passersby experienced moments of absolute terror.

The alarm: stones against the hospital

It was just after 10 in the morning when the alarm went off in front of the tropical diseases department of the Umberto I hospital, in the part that is located inside the university city of La Sapienza. A man of Moroccan origin was throwing stones at the facade of the department. Screams and stones thrown from the avenue towards walls and windows, with passers-by terrified by the incident. Passers-by alerted 113, but while waiting for the agents, the first to intervene were two orderlies and a doctor from the hospital.

The struggle and then the arrest

The doctor and the nurses tried to stop the man, but the Moroccan attacked them: a fight ensued from which the two nurses had the worst: one suffered a cracked rib, the other damage to the knee curable in 20 days. The doctor was slightly injured. Police intervention was necessary to stop the Moroccan. The man was also trying to attack the policemen, who had to use pepper spray to immobilize him. The Moroccan is an old acquaintance of the police: a homeless man who had already been notified of an expulsion order from Italy. But as often happens, the order was not respected. The man was arrested and arrested for aggravated injuries. While the two health workers and the doctor were treated in the emergency room.