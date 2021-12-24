‘Stonewall’, the 1969 riots of the homosexual community

Stonewall, a 2015 film directed by Roland Emmerich with protagonists Jeremy Irvine And Jonathan Rhys Meyers. The film tells the story of the Stonewall riots that took place in 1969 in New York in the Stonewall Inn bar, from which the facts take their name. In April 2013, director Roland Emmerich declares that he “wanting to make a small film about the Stonewall riots, about this country boy who enters the famous bar and their group to start the riots to change the world“. With the direction of photography by Markus Förderer, the sets by Michelle Laliberte, the costumes of Simonetta Mariano and the music of Rob Simonsen, Stonewall sees the light after two and a half years of work, first passing to overcome the resistance of the American producers (reluctant to tell a story of homosexual revolts) and then to probe the historical material to refer to.

Synopsis

Young Danny is in his senior year of college and is cultivating a homosexual relationship with Joe. His father, when he finds out, throws him out of the house, and so Danny goes to work as a bartender in New York, at the Stonewall Inn gay club. A transvestite boy named Ray (Ramona) falls in love with him, but he is not loved back. When social discrimination against boys begins, Danny stages a violent protest against society and the police.

“In 1969, US federal law did not allow homosexuals access to institutional bodies. Homosexuals were prohibited from administering alcohol in public places. Homosexuality was also considered a disease to be treated by electroshock“.

With this lapidary information on the state of the political, social and human climate still prevailing at the end of the sixties in the country where the most advanced liberalism has always been waved (even if as far as customs are concerned, the United States has always taken very reactionary positions ) it begins Stonewall, the latest directorial proof of that Roland Emmerich author of fortunatissimi blockbuster Which Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow And Godzilla.

This time the famous author, renouncing the usual pharaonic fees, felt it was his duty to tell what happened in those years. Christopher Street, located in the heart of New York, has become the usual meeting place for all homosexuals in the city, where police raids were very frequent. Raids that resulted in real punitive expeditions. This revealed the total short-sightedness of American institutions towards a very large reality that could not be treated as a virus to be eradicated.

The Catholic-bourgeois faction (and, in this sense, another film that has dealt with gay rights comes to mind, Milk from Gus Van Sant with Sean Penn) still dictated the law on what could be considered lawful and what could not, creating a dangerous gap between reality and the perception of the same, to the detriment of a large slice of humanity that only asked to be able to freely live their sexuality.

The film follows the arrival of Danny Winters (played by the young Jeremy Irvine, a blond with a clean face that is quite reminiscent of the most famous Matt Damon) in the famous neighborhood: chased by his father, who had discovered his love affair with a school friend, he found himself alone, penniless, and without the possibility of enrolling at Columbia University, because his parents refused to send him those documents necessary for college entrance. He discovers a vital, pulsating, creative, but also dramatic world.

A ghetto where all those non-aligned individuals are concentrated, who claim the right not to have to hide. And it is precisely at the Stonewall, the famous gay-only club, that Danny is, in a sense, initiated. Slowly, as a shy little boy from Indiana, he becomes aware of his state until, after having forged many new relationships (including that with an activist against the use of violence), it will be he who lights the fuse of that very hard clash with the police that inflamed Christopher Street for days, inaugurating a path of liberation for gay minorities and the birth of many movements.

Emmerich has the merit of producing a narrative that, albeit a little verbose (the film lasts 129 ‘), deals with the world of homosexuality with a certain lightness of touch, and therefore the viewer follows the unfolding of the facts with lasting attention, the personal story of the protagonist, difficult relationships, indigence, the tendency to self-ghettoize the subjects presented, up to the ‘necessary’ explosion of final violence, the only possible way to interrupt an unacceptable treatment, which had to be completely reformed. The director emphasizes precisely the need for a brutal reaction, where certain decisive steps inevitably required it, and what is surprising is that precisely the most effeminate individuals were, paradoxically, the most angry and willing to physical confrontation with the guardians of order. Those who had nothing more to lose did not hesitate for a moment to lash out sacrosanctly against those who exercised unacceptable oppression.

In summary Stonewall by Roland Emmerich

Stonewall it is an honest film, therefore, which brings to the attention of a page of history that needed the right diffusion. A necessary work that, given the sumptuous production that supports it, will fortunately reach a large audience.