Stoney Westmoreland: sentenced to prison for trying to abuse a minor – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Stoney Westmoreland, who plays Officer ‘Saxton’ in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’, He will spend two years in prison for trying to convince a minor to have sexual relations with him.

The decision was made after reaching an agreement, as the actor pleaded guilty in order for the sentence to be reduced.

The American media ‘TMZ’ made public the conviction of the actor, who is also known for participating in Disney productions. After striking up a conversation with Westmoreland’s attorney, the outlet reported that, originally, the offense warranted 10 years in prison, but for accepting his involvement in the crime, after serving two years in prison, he will have to face a decade of probation.

The offense took place in 2018, when the 52-year-old actor used a dating app to persuade a 13-year-old boy to have sex. However, the page had been tapped by an undercover police officer.

(Also read: This is how five Hollywood superstars looked in their first movies).

(Don’t see from the app? See the image here).

Some time later, Stoney was evaluated by a psychiatrist who assured that the actor was convinced that it had been a consensual role-playing game with another adult. Nevertheless, he accepted guilt for his actions to avoid more severe problems with United States law.

Under the plea agreement, Westmoreland will have to cooperate with the DNA collection and register as a sex offender. In addition, all their devices will be intervened, in search of evidence that shows other attempts similar to that of 2018.

(Also read: The premiere of ‘Doctor Strange’ on Disney + is very close).

Stoney Westmoreland participated as a special guest during some episodes of the second season of ‘Breaking Bad’. Photo: High Bridge Productions / Crystal Diner Productions / Gran Via Productions

Among the consequences that the artist is already going through, one distinguishes dismissal from Disney productions and a ban on dealing with people under the age of 18. So far, Vince Gilligan, producer and director of the successful series ‘Breaking Bad’ and its spin-off, ‘Better call Saul’, has not commented on the cast member’s imprisonment.

The surprise success of ‘Better call Saul’

‘Better Call Saul’, the spin-off of ‘Breaking Bad’ released in 2015, will say goodbye this year with its sixth season, which will be divided into two parts. The first, of six episodes, and the second, of the remaining seven.

After the success of its predecessor, which featured Bryan Cranston in the role of ‘Walter White’ and Aaron Paul as ‘Jesse Pinkman’, the story of the lawyer who accompanied the duo of methamphetamine cooks caught his fans again. Directed by Vince Gilligan, the series received good reviews from critics and fans of the production.

(Also read: Estiwar G, the ‘nerologist’ who steals the ‘show’ on ‘MasterChef Celebrity’).

(Don’t see from the app? Watch the video here).

Even after six seasons, the director decided to make a direct wink with ‘Breaking Bad’ that unleashed the euphoria of viewers. During their latest release, ‘White’ and ‘Pinkman’ finally arrived at the ‘Saul’ offices, definitively uniting both stories.

More news

The tires were stolen from Owen Wilson’s car, parked in front of his house

Five unmissable proposals for these rainy days, series and movies

Ms Marvel Premiere: What Should You Know Before Watching the Series?

Carmen Farala, winner of Drag Race Spain, appears in Bogotá

Colombian films participating in the Tribeca Festival

The Nation (GDA-Argentina)