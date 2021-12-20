Stonks Trading, power to the people to challenge Wall Street

Photo by Nasdaq

The following post was written and / or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s internal sponsored content team and a Benzinga financial partner.

The past year has seen a drastic change in the attitude of many investors: the desire to exert real power in the market is something that has long been sought after by retail investors not welcomed into Wall Street’s sanctum; these investors have always been on the outside watching, reacting to the whims of those with real influence.

But this year everything has changed.

When members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum bought and held shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the price began to rise until a fire broke out: Thousands of retail investors began buying shares and the stock price rose more than 1,000% within days. Hedge funds such as Citadel Securities LLC, which were short on the stock, were put in a difficult position: the company spent billions of dollars to maintain its position.

As the price took off, the well-known trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) interrupted GME’s trading, or rather the purchase of GME: users could still sell their GME shares, but anyone who wanted to buy those sold couldn’t do it; apparently the decision was made to protect overly indebted retail traders, but according to several members of the WallStreetBets community, Robinhood played dirty. The net effect was that the stock’s rapid rise was halted, the price quickly plummeted, and many customers lost faith in Robinhood’s commitment to them.

But a company aims to be the true champion of the people: Stonks Trading Inc. Stonks Trading, like other retail platforms, offers users the ability to trade stocks without commissions, allows for margin trading and from the beginning of 2021 offers more than 150 cryptocurrencies; but what really sets Stonks Trading apart from other platforms is that it will grant 5 shares of the company for free to the first 500,000 registered users. Stonks claims to be a “user-owned financial management platform dedicated to empowering people through trading, cryptocurrency, banking and portfolio management.”

Shares in Stonks are granted to users when they sign up for the app, which makes them basically owners in part of the company; The community-driven platform takes user feedback seriously, while also offering users the ability to modify the platform’s functions. This is the identity of the company: for the people, by the people.

Unlike other apps, Stonks claims that users will always be able to trade whenever they want; trading will never be limited or interrupted to “protect” users.

All the technical tools traders expect to have will be found in the app, allowing investors to attempt to predict market trends and stay one step ahead by offering leveraged options and other products.

Stonks is raising capital on wefunder.com; if you are interested in becoming an investor, click here to take a look at their fundraising page.

The previous post was written and / or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s internal sponsored content team and a Benzinga financial partner. While the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the Sponsored Content team works to ensure that all information contained within it is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice.