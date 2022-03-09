Stop a Green pass only when the data will allow it

The latest news on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today Wednesday 9 March. The infections in Italy return to rise but with hospitalizations still decreasing. In the latest bulletin recorded a surge of 60,191 cases and 184 covid deaths with a positivity rate of 11.3%. The Omicron variant now accounts for 100% of cases. Sileri: “Green passed away when the data will allow”. In Italy 134,740,702 million administrations of the anti-Covid vaccine. Bassetti: “Covid vaccines are mandatory for those arriving from Ukraine, we risk returning fire”. WHO: “Against Covid, update vaccines”. Worldwide 450 million cases and over 6 million covid deaths.
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
Pregliasco: “Received death threats with bullet from no vax”
“I received a letter of threats with a bullet. In reality I did not see the envelope. It was sent to the laboratory of the virology section at the Statale. I was in class”, revealed Fabrizio Pregliasco, health director of the Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute. of Milan, in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera. “They accuse me of killing children because of the Covid vaccine, which they define as neurotoxic. They say they will shoot me, my children and family members in the legs and stomach,” he added.
Physicist Sestili: “Covid cases + 13% in the last seven days” “
The coronavirus has not ‘disappeared’ on the contrary it is growing while prudence and attention towards anti-Covid measures are less. “The infections are rising, + 13% in the last seven days. With an estimate of the Rt at 1.3”. Physicist Giorgio Sestili, who has been analyzing and monitoring the epidemic of Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic, underlines this at Adnkronos Salute. “There are 4 regions where the virus is growing: Umbria, Calabria, Molise and Valle d’Aosta”.
Bassetti: “Don’t look at the increasing infections but at the decreasing hospitalizations”
“When we look at the numbers of infections we must always remember that they are very influenced data not by a univocal tracking policy but by those who spontaneously get swabs and therefore involuntarily suffer a fundamental, sampling error. We must not look at them as an indicator. of how things are going the number of infections but if there is a greater pressure on hospitals. Which is not happening. Someone can say that this value is seen after two weeks. It is true, but it is also true that our hospitals do not they are gradually emptying, in fact there is really no pressure. Today throughout Italy we have about 600 people in intensive care out of a population of 60 million inhabitants, which is an absolutely minimal number “to speak to Fanpage.it is Matteo Bassetti, head physician of the infectious diseases department of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, which took stock of the Covid situation in Italy and in the rest of the Old Continent.
WHO: “Against Covid, vaccines need to be updated”
“To continue to ensure optimal protection in the future” Covid vaccines “need to be updated as new variants emerge.” The WHO technical group of experts recommends it, which has updated its indications also in light of Omicron’s circulation in recent months. The Tag-Co-Vac group strongly supports “immediate and broad access to current primary and booster vaccines.” Yes to the development of universal vaccines, but the “timing for development and production remains uncertain”.
Covid vaccine, more than 134.7 million doses administered in Italy
In Italy, over 134.7 million doses of anti-covid vaccines administered. According to the latest update from the report of the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency with the data of today, Wednesday 9 March, 134,740,702 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 96.4% of the total of those delivered so far equal to 139,806,963 (in detail 93,218,693. 48,348,274 have completed the first vaccination cycle, equal to 89.52% of the population over 12. 37,938,907 have also received the third dose. 1,362,161 instead the children who received at least one dose
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Wednesday 9 March
A surge in new Covid cases in Italy. There were 60,191 infections recorded in the latest bulletin of the ministry of health but with 531,194 swabs processed. The positivity rate drops from 11.7% to 11.3%. Deaths are also on the rise, 184 compared to the previous 130 but hospitalizations in intensive care (-18) and in the ward (-213) are decreasing. The regions with the most cases are Sicily (7,049), Lombardy and Lazio. The healed reach 11,941,805 (+57,408), while the currently positive ones are 1,011,521 (+3,161). The following are the infections in Italy region by region:
- Lombardy: +6.497
- Veneto: +5.263
- Emilia Romagna: +1.671
- Campania: +5.852
- Lazio: +6.214
- Piedmont: +2.330
- Tuscany: +3.840
- Sicily: +7.049
- Puglia: +6.026
- Liguria: +1.510
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +837
- Brands: +2.213
- Abruzzo: +1.684
- Calabria: +2.943
- PA Bolzano: +1.113
- Umbria: +1.635
- Sardinia: +2.063
- PA Trento: +403
- Basilicata: +736
- Molise: +219
- Aosta Valley: +83
The Omicron variant now accounts for 100% of cases. Sileri: “Green passed away when the data will allow”. In Italy 134,740,702 million administrations of the anti-Covid vaccine. Bassetti: “Covid vaccines are mandatory for those arriving from Ukraine, we risk returning fire”. Worldwide 450 million cases and over 6 million covid deaths. WHO: “Against Covid, update vaccines”.