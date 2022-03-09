Stop a Green pass only when the data will allow it

A surge in new Covid cases in Italy. There were 60,191 infections recorded in the latest bulletin of the ministry of health but with 531,194 swabs processed. The positivity rate drops from 11.7% to 11.3%. Deaths are also on the rise, 184 compared to the previous 130 but hospitalizations in intensive care (-18) and in the ward (-213) are decreasing. The regions with the most cases are Sicily (7,049), Lombardy and Lazio. The healed reach 11,941,805 (+57,408), while the currently positive ones are 1,011,521 (+3,161). The following are the infections in Italy region by region:

Lombardy: +6.497

Veneto: +5.263

Emilia Romagna: +1.671

Campania: +5.852

Lazio: +6.214

Piedmont: +2.330

Tuscany: +3.840

Sicily: +7.049

Puglia: +6.026

Liguria: +1.510

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +837

Brands: +2.213

Abruzzo: +1.684

Calabria: +2.943

PA Bolzano: +1.113

Umbria: +1.635

Sardinia: +2.063

PA Trento: +403

Basilicata: +736

Molise: +219

Aosta Valley: +83

The Omicron variant now accounts for 100% of cases. Sileri: “Green passed away when the data will allow”. In Italy 134,740,702 million administrations of the anti-Covid vaccine. Bassetti: “Covid vaccines are mandatory for those arriving from Ukraine, we risk returning fire”. Worldwide 450 million cases and over 6 million covid deaths. WHO: “Against Covid, update vaccines”.