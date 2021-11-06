There is a certain idea about the development of artificial intelligence that predicts that it will, at some point, become so intelligent that humans will no longer be able to understand not only how it works but also how to limit it. This transition, which basically should see artificial intelligence overtake human intelligence, should lead to chain improvements that AI itself will fine-tune to get smarter and smarter. Chain improvements that we could no longer keep at bay, also because they will happen very quickly, and that would not allow us to predict what could then happen.

Controlling superintelligence will be impossible

According to a study taken by ScienceAlert, controlling this superintelligence, whose intentions we could not predict precisely because its ability to reason and predict our reactions would go far beyond those of the most intelligent human who exists or who may exist, will be substantially impossible.

This is quite a different problem from that relating to the so-called “robot ethics”. Not understanding the scenarios that such an advanced intelligence could implement, the scenario in which we would be able to impose a rule on an artificial intelligence, such as that relating to not causing harm to human beings, may no longer make sense.

Through the Internet it could send the whole of humanity into turmoil

It would be a multifaceted superintelligence, as the researchers explain, capable of using a variety of resources to achieve its goals, goals that we would hardly understand anyway. Since today everything is connected online, even the use of our energy resources, such an intelligence could send the whole of humanity into turmoil in a few hours just by accessing the Internet. Ultimately superintelligence would be uncontrollable.

Shutdown problem

The arrest problem described by Alan Turing for the first time in 1936 also comes into play. This problem predicts that humans cannot devise a way to know if any potential computer program, even those that may be written in the future, can reach a conclusion or not and provide an answer or may search endlessly in an attempt to find one.

Any program that we could write to counter a super artificial intelligence, for example to prevent it from causing harm to human beings, could reach a conclusion and then stop or it could not. We will never be sure what the conclusion might be and therefore the algorithm would be unusable, as explained by Iyad Rahwan, researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, Germany, and one of the authors of the study.

Unplug the wires? It’s not that easy

One might think that the only way to really counter an AI that is much smarter than us would be to not let it access the Internet. However, according to the researchers, this is not how we will use artificial intelligence: without access to the Internet, it could not solve our problems and so why would we have created it?

Furthermore, we must take into consideration the scenarios painted by many scientists according to which we would not be able in any way to deny access to the Internet to a superintelligence: even if this intelligence were represented only by a series of algorithms present in a server or in a computer, and even if we unplugged all the cables, superintelligence would still find a method to convince us to reconnect the wires and still access the Internet. We could, in essence, resist it very little.

Semi-autonomous algorithms already exist

In any case, according to the researchers, the incomprehensibility of an artificial intelligence would reach such levels that it would be impossible for us to understand how we could counter it. Even if today super-intelligent machines that control the world may seem like science fiction, in reality there are already algorithms that perform activities, even very important ones, without the programmers intervening, as explained by Manuel Cebrian, another computer scientist involved in the study.

Notes and insights

Superintelligence Cannot be Contained: Lessons from Computability Theory | Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research (IA) (DOI: /10.1613/jair.1.12202)