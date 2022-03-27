stop at 7 days- Corriere.it

The decree introducing new rules for the containment of Covid also changes the rules for the duration of isolation for those who are positive and for their close contacts

The text has already been published in the Official Gazette and the rules apply fromApril 1st.

So, from 1 April for the positive the termination of the isolation regime is foreseen following the negative outcome of a rapid or molecular antigen test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, also carried out in private centers authorized by us. So there is no longer the obligation to wait the 7 days (or 10 days for the unvaccinated or for those who do not have the third dose or have had the second dose for more than 120 days), a negative swab is sufficientin fact, it is specified that the transmission, also electronically, to the territorially competent prevention department of the report, with a negative outcome, determines the termination of the isolation regime.

For the “Close contacts”, even cohabiting applied on self-monitoring regimeconsisting in the obligation to wear FFP2 type respiratory protection devices, indoors or in the presence of gatherings up to the tenth day following the date of the last close contact and a rapid or molecular antigen test must be carried out at the first appearance symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact.

Currently, therefore until March 31st, positive people must observe the following rules: For unvaccinated or vaccinated people who have completed the vaccination course for more than 120 days and for those recovered for more than 120 days, isolation lasts 10 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period. For those vaccinated with 3 booster doses or who have completed the vaccination course for less than 120 days and for those recovered for less than 120 days, isolation lasts 7 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period. If symptomatic, the final test should be performed three days after the symptoms disappear. If the first healing pad is successful, an additional pad can be booked 7 days later. Isolation can be released after 21 days without a tampon if there have been no symptoms in the last week.