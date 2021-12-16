Sports

stop at matches in case of accidents

A lot of Ligue 1 or Ligue 2 it will be permanently stopped if a player or a referee is injured by an object thrown from the stands. This was announced by the government of Paris after a meeting with the leaders of French football after the wave of violence in the stadiums, which culminated in the invasion of the field in Nice-Marseille with aggression to the players. In the event of accidents and clashes in a stadium, a crisis unit – which does not include the presidents of the clubs concerned – will have to decide within 30 minutes whether or not to continue the match.

The summit was attended by ministers Gerald Darmanin (Interior), Roxana Maracineanu (Sport) and Eric Dupond-Moretti (Justice), the presidents of the football league (Lfp), Vincent Labrune, and of the football federation (Fff), Noel le Graet, representatives of referees, French clubs and numerous prefects. The government has announced that the stadiums will be banned from selling and bringing plastic bottles from July 1, 2022. On November 21, Lyon-Marseille of Ligue 1 was postponed after the captain of Marseille Dimitri Payet he was hit in the head by a plastic water bottle thrown from the stands.

