stop at the airport in Australia for 5 hours and memes on The Terminal

They are catching on the first memes on The Terminal, the famous film with Tom Hanks, about Novak Djokovic. As we told you in the morning with a first thematic article, the Serbian tennis player is encountering more than one problem to get into Australia after obtaining the Covid vaccine exemption. The authorities, in fact, have decided to isolate him in a room, at the airport where his plane landed, as the aforementioned exemption does not seem to be sufficient to enter the territory.

Djokovic isolated at the airport in Australia for 5 hours: the meme arrives on The Terminal

The situation is very complicated and the mediations of his staff with government institutions are not bearing the hoped-for results. Djokovic, in fact, arrived in Australia at 13.30 Italian, but already during the flight the documents relating to his exemption would have raised doubts. The reason for which the tennis player did not vaccinate against Covid is unknown, at least for now, just as it is not known which element led to the possibility of obtaining a visa without any administration.

Some rumors claim that his staff considered the recovery from Covid sufficient, but it is possible that the timing conceived by Australia from the same recovery are different than those that had led Djokovic to believe he was exempt. The inconsistency of the documents requested by the host country, however, was also confirmed by the journalist Paul Sakkal, of The Age newspaper.

In these minutes, local sources report, Djokovic is in the custody of agents, in solitary confinement and without the possibility of being able to communicate with their team. As always happens in these cases, the irony of the web is relentless. The meme on The Terminal is one of many that has caught on on Twitter, recalling the adventures of Tom Hanks, in a film in which the local bureaucracy had prevented him from setting foot in New York.

