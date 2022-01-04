“Stop by Covid at our best time”

Napoli calcio – First commitment of 2022 for the Gevi Naples basketball which he faces tomorrow, in the recovery of the thirteenth day of the championship of A league, L’Umana Reyer Venice. The race will be held at Palasport Taliercio from Mestre, with start set at 19.30.

After the stop due to the increase in Covid infections, the team of Sacripanti back on the pitch to face one of the greats of the Championship. There Reyer in fact, despite the latest results, it is certainly a team with players of absolute value that, in recent years, has achieved prestigious goals, winning both the Championship that the Cup Italy.

There Gevi, after the defeat in the last game of 2021 against Trento, is therefore expected from an important test bed. The Azzurri are in fourth place in the standings at 14, with Trieste and Brindisi, the Reyer on the other hand, he is back from three consecutive defeats that led to Coach’s team De Raffaele in eleventh place, with 10 points.

Jeremy Pargo is the only ex in the race. The American player of the Gevi in fact he played at Venice in the 2015/2016 season.

Michele will referee the match Rossi (Anghiari), Denny Borgioni (Rome), Giulio Pepponi (Spello)

Coach Sacripanti statement

“We have undoubtedly been stopped by Covid at our best time. We were back from five games won and in which we played very well, unfortunately the outbreak we had blocked us. It was not easy to resume, I tried to keep the race pace during training without, however, exaggerating given the period of stoppage we had. It is not a routine job, but now we have to think about the game. We must be confident about what we have done, at the same time we know that there may be variables. Covid has given us problems both from a work and a mental point of view. Now we have to live with it, always remaining in control, trying to avoid risks. We face a very strong team. Venice can count on many important players. They, like us, have been very unlucky with injuries. We do not know in what conditions we will arrive, both them and us at the match. Great mental strength will be needed. Our team has always played well when they have managed to train well, this could create difficulties. Obviously we can’t say that we don’t think about the Final Eight. A win against Trento would have actually qualified us but now we have other opportunities to try to hit this prestigious goal. We must remain united in times of difficulty, as we demonstrated before the break “

The race between Human Reyer Venice And Gevi Naples basketball will be streamed live on the Discovery + platform. Live updates also on the Official Facebook page of Naples basketball.

Naples-Fortitudo Bologna on January 16, Naples-Reggio Emilia on April 13

The clubs of the A league met today in videoconference and decided to make up for the 14th outward day, initially scheduled for January 2 (Gevi Napoli Basket-Fortitudo Kigili Bologna) and postponed following the epidemiological emergency, next January 16.

By doing so, and by inserting in the next two weeks the recoveries of the matches that were scheduled for last December 26th, it will be possible to define the names of the 8 participants in the Final Eight of the Italian Cup qualified precisely at the end of the first round.

The shift scheduled for January 16 (Gevi Napoli Basket-UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia) and valid for the first return will be played on 13 April.