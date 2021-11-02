Stop Cashback in 2022 and new bonus in its place! What’s this?

Once again the Draghi government surprises everyone’s expectations with the 2022 Budget Law, the first of its executive, which definitively establishes the cancellation of the State cashback.

We are talking about the possibility offered to all adult citizens to enroll in the program with the App IO and register a credit or debit card associated with your personal data, so that when you paid for purchases with it you would get the 10% refund, within a maximum of 1,500 euros and 15 euros per single transaction.

With the Labor and Business Decree the temporary suspension of this measure had already been decreed, but only for a limited period of time and lasting six months ending at the end 2021.

That Dragons did not look favorably on Cashback has never been a secret, however, a series of declarations and other elements of evaluation had led to a tendency towards a change of direction, with the possible reintroduction of the measure, albeit reduced in the 2022.

Especially on the occasion of the approval of the Update to the Economic and Financial Document (Nadef) the Minister’s words had given hope Daniele Franco, who had given a positive opinion on Cashback, arguing that according to the latest findings, the measure had constituted a good deterrent to the use of cash and support for the fight against tax evasion.

The same occasion in which Franco had also reiterated that the measure, although useful, would never have been integrated in a way permanent in the Italian legal system.

All this in fact, considering that the funding for the 2022 had already been allocated to the Cashback, he suggested a partial reactivation in 2022, that is until the expiration expected.

So it was not and there Budget Law 2022, whose text is now defined, has instead sanctioned the cancellation official and now known of Cashback, on the evening of October 28, which disappears from our lives forever.

On the other hand, however, the conversion of the funds recovered from the Cashback suspension led to the birth of another incentive with the same purpose, but aimed at retailers this time and not at buyers: the ATM bonus.

The troubled history of the State Cashback first suspended and then eliminated

Another element that was thought to play in favor of a Cashback renewal in 2022 it was the fact that at the time of the suspension there were partial data and analysis on the measure.

But recently an in-depth study conducted by the Politecnico di Milano he joined the chorus of Cashback supporters, which, according to research, has actually proved to be a valid tool for inducing citizens to give up on cash payments.

On the other hand, all these incentives, moreover belonging to the wider Italia Cashless project, of which the Receipt lottery, have the purpose of favoring electronic payments, which in that traceable for the tax authorities minimize the risk of tax avoidance and evasion.

To this it must be added that another of the purposes of these initiatives, aimed at reducing cash in circulation, is related to huge costs that face each other by printing banknotes and minting coins. There Bank of Italy director for our country an annual expenditure of more than seven billion euros for the production of cash alone.

The whole question related to the definitive cancellation of the State cashback is well summarized in the YouTube video of Marco Cavicchioli:

The cancellation of the Cashback is not retroactive. The amounts arrive in November!

However, it must also be said that at the moment the state coffers, also in view of the disproportionate increase in social security expenditure, they do not have very stable ground and need the strap to be tightened.

Regarding the Cashback and its possible elimination, we had already spoken when the problem of crafty. That is, of those who, in order to obtain the maxi prize (SuperCashback) from 1.5000 euros, assigned to the first hundred thousand users with the highest number of transactions behind them, used the tool improperly, paying for a purchase in mini payments of a lower amount, to climb the rankings.

In addition, remember that the measure of his has enormous costs and Dragons he has never hidden that he does not look favorably on this type of mass incentives, which do not direct public funds towards the most fragile and in need of help at the moment.

In an attempt to save the Cashback of State had been made many proposals ranging from cancellation of the SuperCashback, the possibility of keeping the measure alive for another semester in 2022, but making it accessible only on the basis of income. That is, it was proposed to set a limit of ISEE income to be admitted to the program. These changes would have allowed a reduction of funds, while keeping the measure alive until its expiry.

In any case, the cancellation of the State Cashback is not to be understood as a retroactive measure, this means that those who have previously accumulated refunds or obtained the right to the SuperCashback reward will receive the amounts due to him and which should arrive in November.

In this regard, those who have problems with the amounts, for example if they are incorrect or if the transfer is not received, can bring the action. For this, all you have to do is go to the website of the Consap and fill out the online complaint form.

Cashback converted into a non-repayable contribution for VAT

In this perspective of reconversion of funds in order to strengthen the social safety nets, if the executive Draghi cancel the State Cashback does not give up other incentives to support electronic payments.

What changes is the audience to which these incentives are now addressed and the dual function they perform. They have in fact been introduced, again through the Labor and Business Decree, a series of tax credits which instead make a non-repayable contribution to the VAT number, always linked to the use of cards and ATMs for payments.

These incentives, which are now known as ATM bonus, substantially they constitute a reimbursement for the self-employed, for the purchase of the devices necessary to accept electronic payments and for the commissions that are applied to them for card and ATM transactions by the bank that manages them.

Basically the situation is reversed and the bonus on the ATM is rewarded shopkeepers and no more buyers.

First of all, it was previously established that the VAT numbers had 30% reimbursement on accumulated and accrued commissions for card payments. This percentage of reimbursement and arrives at 100%, that is, for a year (1/07 / 2022-30 / 06/2022) commissions will not be paid when customers pay by card or debit card.

The ATM bonus however, it offers another generous reimbursement, which will always be through tax credit and not by direct payment, even if in this case the refund is not total and can have a maximum amount of 160 euros.

Always in the same period of time, that is 1/07 / 2022-30 / 06/2022, all possible costs of POS rental, that is, the devices with which retailers can manage card payments will be covered by a contribution state.

In detail, always bearing in mind that this particular tax credit cannot exceed 160 euros, if the beneficiaries have accumulated a turnover in the tax period that is first equal to or less than 200 thousand euros, then you will have the 70% reimbursement of costs spent.

Otherwise if this turnover is greater than 200 thousand euros, but less than 1 million euros, then the reimbursement drops to 40%. It drops dramatically to the 10% if, on the other hand, the revenues exceeded one million but were less than 5 million euros, after this threshold of sales you are no longer entitled to this benefit of the ATM bonus.

In the same way there is now another tax credit to compensate which instead always constitutes a refund, but of the costs for the purchase and rental of the smart cash registers, if carried out during the year 2022.

The operation is similar to the facility that covers i POS costs, only that the maximum repayable threshold amounts to 320 euros and the refund, if the turnover does not exceed € 200,000 in the previous period, covers 100% costs. For turnover under 1 million, we have 70% and 10% for those under 5 million. Also in this if after this turnover threshold, access to the facility is precluded.

Attention: Cashback is a direct payment, the ATM bonus is a tax credit!

Between ATM bonus and the State cashback there is, however, another huge one difference in addition to the different recipients of the measure, namely that the first consists of a non-repayable grant disbursed through a tax credit as compensation, while the second in a contribution is disbursed as a direct payment.

That is the money of the Cashback are paid to the beneficiaries directly through a wire transfer on the current account, that is, directly allocating liquidity to it.

Otherwise, an offsetting tax credit essentially consists of one tax discount equal to the amount due, in this case for ATM bonus.

It is in fact contributions which, as the word itself says, compensate for any debts that the citizen has with the treasury, that is, the money he owes to the State for taxes at the end of the year. As such, the expenses that are to be downloaded and covered by the bonus on the ATM must be entered in the tax return and the well known model F24.

Then established how much it is up to ATM bonus, you will find this sum subtracted from the total taxes to be paid at the end of the year, in the same way as the bonuses that can be used with Irperf deduction, such as the mobile bonus for example.