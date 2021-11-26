Business

Stop diesel and petrol in Europe: Italy says no

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read

The Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti does not agree with the decisions taken by Europe: stop the sale of petrol and diesel cars? Italy replies “no, thanks”. As for the future of this type of power supply, according to the government, it is necessary to put hand to the indications of the EU.

Register to Virgilio Motori to continue reading this content

It only takes a few clicks (and it’s totally free)

Already have a profile? Register to Virgilio Motori to continue reading this content Log in

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Amazon: strike of contracted couriers on Black Friday – Economy

2 weeks ago

signed the deed to assign 4.3 billion in non-repayable fund – Il Tempo

1 week ago

Bitcoin: it’s Short’s boom

1 week ago

kitchen utensil bar the first delivery

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button