Stop diesel and petrol in Europe: Italy says no

The Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti does not agree with the decisions taken by Europe: stop the sale of petrol and diesel cars? Italy replies “no, thanks”. As for the future of this type of power supply, according to the government, it is necessary to put hand to the indications of the EU.

Brussels, we know, definitely means a stop to the sale of vehicles with thermal engines by 2035. Italy, on the other hand, would like to analyze the points of the EU program, in order to achieve a virtuous ecological transition. And so the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti expressed himself as follows on measures that the country should adopt to comply with the requests of the European Union.

First of all, according to the Minister, the conditions are lacking: the government should propose one to the European Commission review of the ‘Fit for 55’, to favor the electrical transition process, but without bringing negative implications to the automotive sector supply chain and the consequent connected social aspects. This means that at the moment Italy is not in the socio-economic conditions suitable to be able to say goodbye definitively to diesel and petrol engines by 2035. This would lead to serious and unmanageable conditions on the entire supply chain.

According to Giancarlo Giorgetti: “The ecological transition must be faced on one level neutral from a technological point of view. Decarbonisation cannot be synonymous with electricity: for this reason we cannot reject other roads a priori. We need to continue research and development on non-fossil fuels, technologies in which our companies make significant investments ”.

And that’s not all, the government ends this 2021 devoid of any incentive for the purchase of hybrid and electric cars, since all the funds available were used up in a very short time. The ceiling available to those who purchase Euro 6 models with CO2 emissions between 61 and 135 g / km was also cleared. To date, therefore, there are only around 36 million euros left for the purchase of used Euro 6, hybrid and electric cars that do not exceed 25,000 euros in quotations.

Also on this Giorgetti was called to express himself: “The Executive considers the automotive sector as priority”, It is therefore hoped that, during the drafting of the new Budget law, we will also think about how to relaunch the sector. The head of the MISE underlines: “The incentive measures have been activated, in synergy with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Ecological Transition, to produce benefits for the environment and to support the car sector. They are, therefore, measures that contribute to reducing polluting emissions and that contribute to supporting the automotive supply chain which is severely tested by the transition to new technologies and by the shortage of raw materials and semiconductors “.