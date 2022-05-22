Stop everything! Chyno Miranda reappears in VIDEO and surprises with her appearance

In the midst of the scandals of his state of health, Chyno Miranda He continues to give something to talk about and now he decides to appear and invite his fans to the concert they do in his honor for a speedy recovery.

And it is that in recent days, the singer has raised endless speculation regarding his state of health, which has been really affected after will recover from COVID-19.

With only 35 years of age, the singer has been really affected when he was diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy, which prevents him from have mobility in 100% of their legs.

What is a fact is that until now there is no complete certainty of what his current health picture is, since the different people around him have contradicted themselves.

While your ex-wife Natasha Araos He has stated that he spoke with the mother of his son’s father and she assured him that he is making progress in his health, his personal trainer says the opposite

It is worth mentioning that it has also been stated that the singer has lost a large amount of weight, but that he is recovering in his native Venezuela and little is known about his progress.

Fans have shown their peace of mind by hearing from the singer. Photo: IG / chynomiranda

That’s why his former musical partner, nacho mendoza has decided to bring together a series of singers for a concert to be held in honor of the singer, tickets ranging from 100 to 900 dollars in Miami, Florida.

Nacho has assured that everything that is collected will go to the hands of the Miranda family, this to help a little with the costs of the star’s recovery.

But now, the panorama opens up a little more for the fans of the singer of “My pretty girl”, Well, he himself goes out to invite his fans to the concert that will be held next month in his honor.

So shocking was the VIDEO of Chyno Miranda

It was the night of this Thursday, May 19, when a video went viral where you can see the same Chyno Miranda where he invites people to the concert that they will do to benefit him and thus help with medical expenses.

“Hey people, over here Chyno Miranda! A hug from Caracas, Venezuela. I love them very much, okay? I am here, in full recovery”, with a white sweatshirt and colored details, as well as a black cap.

The video was sent to the podcast called ‘La Nave’ where the singer can be heard making a clear invitation to the fans: “My people I wait for you, well ‘I wait for you’ not because not, I will be there from the heart. I send you a big hug, I love you!”

It should be noted that fans have had kind of mixed feelings since on the one hand they are very happy to be able to see him, but somehow they feel bad since they have a clear speech impediment.

“Thanks to all my friends and colleagues for the concert at La Escala this coming June 8. They cannot be missing, “she added, speaking of the event to clarify that it is real.

