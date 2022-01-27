stop extensions and keep an eye on the new deadline of January 31st

The car tax returns in this 2022 and is definitely less friendly.

During the COVID pandemic, the state had met motorists with greater tolerance for the hated tax stamp. But in this 2022 things are getting heavier. Let’s see why. The car tax is a much hated tax by Italians and has the particularity of being managed by the regions. In reality, some cars are exempt from it and we are talking about a bit special cases. For example, cars carrying disabled people or vintage cars are exempt. Electric cars are also exempt from the tax as an incentive for their zero environmental impact. But the truce with the taxman is over and not paying the tax can be very dangerous. The penalty and the interest paid for failure to pay the stamp duty increase in proportion to time. The more time passes, the more what you have to pay increases.

Terms and penalties

For a delay of a few weeks, the penalty is very minimal and it is better to get back in order. After 3 years, the maximum sanction is triggered, which even consists in a withdrawal of the number plates and withdrawal of the registration certificate. If you want to travel with that car again, you will have to register it again obviously after paying all the stamps and related penalties. But let’s see how the deadline mechanism works. Absolutely finished all forms of tolerance and extension by the state. The deadline mechanism goes back to that relating to enrollment. Consequently, the road tax expires exactly on the last day of the month following the one in which the car was registered. Consequently, the first deadline of the year is this January 31st.

Be careful not to skip the deadline for your car in order not to incur heavy penalties.

To pay, many now use online means.