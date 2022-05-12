Abdominal bloating is one of the most frequent symptoms in the population and is due to an accumulation of gas in the stomach or intestines. Usually accompanied by pain, this problem arises when we eat certain foods, such as beans, broccoli, cabbage or other types of fruit. Or when we lead the wrong lifestyle. In fact, this symptom may appear more often in smokers or in those who have a habit of eating too fast. Or, in subjects who are very sensitive to stress and anxiety, or who suffer from other pathologies, such as ulcers, gastroenteritis, celiac disease, stones and so on.

In addition to reducing the consumption of the aforementioned foods and carbonated drinks, many take vegetable charcoal to combat this problem. The latter, also known as activated carbon, is a product resulting from the combustion of wood, coconut shells or other materials of plant origin. After this process, the coal is porous, a feature that would make it very effective in trapping substances and gases inside the stomach, preventing their accumulation. This supplement, as we will see, would also bring other benefits to the body, but it could also cause some side effects.

Stop farts and gas build-up in the stomach with this natural supplement that would also lower cholesterol

According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), activated carbon would help reduce flatulence, especially after meals. These beneficial effects, however, would only be found:

for those products that contain 1 g of activated carbon per serving;

taking 1 g of activated charcoal at least 30 minutes before a meal and 1 g immediately after.

In addition to reducing flatulence, activated charcoal would also be effective in reducing blood cholesterol levels. But that’s not all. In fact, this natural product would also be useful in the treatment of poisonings and problems related to the flow of bile during pregnancy.

Contraindications of activated carbon

The Humanitas Institute, however, warns that even the intake of activated carbon would lead to a series of side effects. These include, for example, constipation, dark stools and, more rarely, intestinal blockages, dehydration and pulmonary regurgitation.

Additionally, charcoal may interfere with some oral medications and reduce the effectiveness of ipecac syrup. Finally, it is worth remembering that it is not recommended to take alcohol and activated carbon at the same time, as it could decrease their effectiveness in case of poisoning.

Thanks to activated carbon, therefore, we could say stop to farts and gas accumulation, but we should still pay attention to these side effects. In this sense, it is always advisable to consult your doctor before taking this supplement.

