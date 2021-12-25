Stop giving up because even with high LDL cholesterol you can eat these 3 very tempting desserts

Unfortunately, those who have a tendency to have high levels of fat in the blood must limit the consumption of many foods. Indeed, he often has to say goodbye to the very foods he would like to bring to the table. But it could replace them with other equally tasty ones that do not cause hypercholesterolemia and that instead favor the increase of HDL cholesterol. For example, you could have cleaner arteries and bad cholesterol down even without supplements with this very common winter fruit.

Or a new way of living the day could be inaugurated by dedicating some time to a sport. Even just walking would have incredible benefits for both heart health and mental abilities. And it becomes more and more important to monitor blood values ​​especially when you pass the middle age. In the opinion of the experts, here are the cholesterol values ​​not to be exceeded after the age of 50 in order not to affect the cardiovascular system.

But on the other hand, you get tired of following a correct meal plan every day that prohibits filling your plate with what you want. Hence the importance of indulging in some delights from time to time so as not to excessively mortify body and mind. And indeed it could even impose a stop to sacrifices because even with high LDL cholesterol you can eat these 3 very tempting desserts. And especially when we find ourselves celebrating some happy event and don’t want to deprive us of dessert. Furthermore, it would also be advisable to evaluate the positive effects deriving from some small adjustments. This is because sometimes the time in which you eat a certain amount of food also counts. It is no coincidence that to keep triglycerides and bad cholesterol under control, here is how many hours should pass between dinner and breakfast.

Even in the presence of hypercholesterolemia it is possible to satisfy the desire for sweets. But first of all you need to prepare them yourself in order to choose the healthiest ingredients to use in place of sugars and hydrogenated fats. Therefore, only unrefined flours will be used for the 3 desserts that the editorial staff suggests.

There is therefore plenty of room for spelled, kamut, buckwheat or simply wholemeal flours. A first dessert that certainly meets the taste of many is precisely that with apples. In addition to the apple wedges, extra dark chocolate could be minced. It is also recommended to replace whole eggs with just egg white and butter with extra virgin olive oil.

According to numerous researches, the consumption of cocoa, thanks also to the presence of polyphenols, exerts a beneficial role on lipid metabolism. The results of the study showed that 40 grams of cocoa powder per day would lower LDL cholesterol and increase HDL cholesterol. As an alternative to apple pie, you could cook crepes with spelled flour without eggs and with sunflower oil. Or opt for the traditional chocolate salami with walnuts or almonds and soy milk. Also in this case we suggest the use of chocolate with a high concentration of pure cocoa and a margarine based on vegetable fats.