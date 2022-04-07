Stop Google from locating and recording your WiFi with a simple change

Maps not only uses GPS to find you, but also a huge database of Wi-Fi networks domestic and commercial that the company has mapped over the years through crowdsourcing and street view cars.

Google Maps is an amazing and often indispensable service for creating routes to all kinds of destinations, and a big part of its success comes from how good it is at figuring out where you are. And the reason it’s so good is, like a lot of things Google does, lots of data.

For years, Google Street View vehicles have been collecting data about Wi-Fi wireless networks in their path. This data is used so that other WiFi device users can geolocate your position. The mobile device sends Google the MAC addresses of the hotspots within your reach and Google returns the coordinates where Google cars detected them.

Change the SSID of your WiFi

Some users do not feel comfortable thinking that the company has the geolocation and MAC of their WiFi point stored in its database. If you don’t want your access point’s MAC to be in Google’s logs, always you can make them not index you in the system. The trick is an old one, dating back to 2011, when Google was forced to create an opt-out solution after data collection issues in the European Union related to Street View’s arrival in Germany.

Google has created a system to mark the WiFi that do not want to be cached. To do this, you simply have to modify the SSID, or network name and add “_nomap” at some point In this way, Google’s tracking services will understand that your SSID does not want to be included in their logs.

When a Street View car passes by on the street and receives a signal from our network, it will ignore it and therefore not add it to the geolocation database. AND if it already exists, it will delete it.

It should be noted that this only applies to Google itself. For example, Microsoft has a different command and you should use the “_optout” ending. If you want complete anonymity in the face of two of the world’s leading technology companies, you should create an SSID type “1234_nomap_optout” to reject both services.