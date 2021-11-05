stop highways and school playgrounds

Schools in the capital were ordered to stop physical education classes and outdoor activities, while sections of highways to major cities, including Shanghai, Tianjin and Harbin, were closed to traffic due to poor visibility. Smog is likely to persist until at least Saturday night, according to capital officials.

The increase in coal production and the concentration of Pm2.5 China announced earlier this week that it has increased daily coal production by more than one million tons to alleviate the energy shortage that has forced factories to close in recent months. Pollution in Beijing has pushed the concentration of Pm2.5 micro particles, responsible for respiratory problems, to 224, with scenarios worsening until Saturday evening. The World Health Organization recommends maximum levels of 15.

Beijing’s commitments against pollution China, the world’s largest responsible for greenhouse gas emissions, has pledged to reach their peak by 2030 and reduce them to zero by 2060, with the share of renewable energy to be raised to 25% and 80% respectively. . Currently, over 80% of the country’s energy mix relies on fossil fuels and 60% is made up of coal.