“Stop interviewing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett!”, Launched a petition

In the last period Will Smith (here the 10 best interpretations of the actor) and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith they are releasing several interviews and statements regarding their private life. Not everyone liked this attitude, so much so Change.org A petition was launched to ask that the couple no longer be interviewed. At the time of writing, 18 thousand people have signed it, compared to the 25 thousand requests at the start (here to read it).

In particular, the trigger for this popular request was the release of the actor’s memoir, Will, in which the Hollywood star delves into his marriage to Pinkett Smith and his divorce from his first wife, Sheree Zampino. Will Smith revealed that he fell in love with the co-star of Six degrees of Separation, Stockard Channing during his marriage with Zampino, saying: “I found myself desperately wanting to see and talk to her.”

This is definitely not the first time that the couple has told details relating to their life as a couple. The actor, during a recent interview with GQ, in fact, he told of living in a polyamorous couple.

Jada never believed in conventional marriage – Smith said. He had family members who were in an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way than I did. There have been endless meaningful discussions about what is relationship perfection? What’s the perfect way to interact as a couple?

And for much of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection. We have given each other mutual trust and freedom, with the conviction that everyone must find their own way. And marriage for us cannot be a prison. And I don’t suggest our path to anyone. I do not suggest this route to anyone. But the experiences that the freedoms we have given to each other and unconditional support, to me, are the highest definition of love.

