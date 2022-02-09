‘Stop listening to celebrities for financial advice’

From NFL players accepting their crypto salaries, to Tom Brady founding his own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, to the NFL providing Super Bowl participants with personalized NFTs – by now, it seems that the National Football League and the blockchain communities have forged a well-established bond.

Sunday is approaching, and fans are confident they will witness something special during the LVI Super Bowl live: cryptocurrency commercials. A curious marketing campaign carried out by Binance, the largest global exchange by volume, warns fans of these commercials casting celebrities to promote digital assets.

Last week, Binance released its first video featuring Jimmy Butler, the gods striker Miami Heatwhile he states: “I can advise you on a lot of things, but not on your money”. The famous basketball player warns spectators about the advertisements they will see, inviting them to carry out their own research. The campaign slogan is “trust yourself” instead of trusting celebrities on screen.

“Trust yourself. 13.02.22 Here’s a message from basketball all-star forward @JimmyButler “

This series of announcements invites viewers to use the CryptoCelebAlert.com platform – created by Binance – for every crypto spot featuring a celebrity that airs during Sunday’s game. An incentive to do so is the ability to claim one of the 2,222 POAP NFTs with Jimmy Butler.

Reggaeton star J Balvin is the latest celebrity to join the campaign. In the video posted on Monday, he stated: “Don’t ask me about cryptocurrencies because I’m still learning too”:

Superstars ≠ crypto experts. Music artist @JBALVIN says “do your own research”. On 2.13 when big names try to give you crypto advice – sound #CryptoCelebAlert and grab 1/2222 NFTs of basketball star @JimmyButler! Learn more ⬇️https: //t.co/3rC7r0uJ8M pic.twitter.com/Hml8AN2aEs – Binance (@binance) February 7, 2022

Through a series of partnerships with various VIPs, Binance’s ultimate goal appears to be to direct new users to its platform, as well as to the training tools on its website. According to the company, the next protagonist of the campaign will be the mixed martial arts fighter Valentina Shevchenko.