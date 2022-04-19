Stop masks indoors: “Covid will not increase” – Chronicle

Ancona, April 19, 2022 – In the last twenty-six months, the virology of the Torrette hospital was under pressure: first as a single center for the analysis of swabs and then with an activity that has nevertheless been increasing.

Doctor Stefano Menzodirector of the operational structure, is a central voice in the debate related to the pandemic. In the past he has never hidden his iron conviction on the need to incentivize vaccination and to carry out fundamental behaviors to kill the flu of the virus.

On the eve of the umpteenth modification of the pandemic security measureswith the possibility that the prohibition of the use of mask indoors can be removed, here is his thought: “Sooner or later we should have arrived – explains Dr. Menzo -, after all I don’t consider it a revolutionary measure. If we analyze the current situation, now hardly anyone wears the mask indoors. I think especially in the workplace, in offices and so on, almost everyone tends to don’t wear it and then maybe get worried if a check arrives or in the presence of some situations. It is typical of our country after all, yes, good during the pandemic, but every now and then we tend to forget good practices. Having said that, I don’t think this is a debacle, but rather a process that had to come sooner or later. I think that we will not see a growth in infections so important caused by the non-use of the devices dedicated to protection “.

A certain laxity following a decline in both infections as of hospital admissions and revealed in the first months of the year it caused a rise in Covid indicators and only now the general curve is again directed downwards.

Said this the pandemic it is still among us and consistently: “Now we have started to go down again, there are fewer positives, but the trend is destined to remain more or less the same as in the last period. Perhaps it is better to wait for the greatest number of infections to occur to start a real descent in relation to the Omicron variants 1 and 2. In this phase – adds Torrette’s head of virology – it is essential not to give up the vaccination and I believe that in the autumn it will be necessary to carry out a booster dose, possibly for everyone, but certainly for the over 50, perhaps using new types of vaccines, protein or attenuated ones. The more it differs in the products, the better. “